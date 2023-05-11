Taylor Swift & Matty Healy Spotted ‘Cuddling, Kissing’ & Holding Hands In NYC: Photo

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy were spotted holding hands and kissing during an outing in New York City on Thursday. This is not a drill. Amid rumors that the 33-year-old Grammy Award-winning artist and The 1975 frontman are dating, a photo surfaced on Thursday, May 11 of the pair holdings hands while out to lunch together. But that’s not at all; An eyewitness saw them “cuddling and kissing”, per Page Six. The rendezvous occurred at Casa Cipriani and they had security personnel “around them”, the insider added.

📸| Taylor has been spotted by the dad of a fan out with Matty Healy and Jack Antonoff Via @emilymadelines pic.twitter.com/MjZ5tikSpW — Taylor Swift Updates 🏟️💜 (@swifferupdates) May 11, 2023

The photo seems to have been taken in secret and shows the Pennsylvania native and English rocker entering the inside of the Manhattan restaurant. Taylor’s longtime friend and collaborator, Jack Antonoff —who also happens to be a longtime producer for The 1975 — was seen turning around in front of them. Jack reportedly set them up after they briefly dated in the past.

This is a developing story…