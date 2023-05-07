Taylor Swift & Matt Healy Reportedly Seen In 1st Photos Together As They Arrive At Her Nashville Place

While it was hard to tell for sure, Matt Healy was reportedly next to Taylor Swift in a SUV arriving to her place following her May 6 concert.

May 7, 2023 5:21PM EDT
Taylor Swift, 33, and Matty Healy, 34, have reportedly been seen in their first photos together. The Lover singer was in a chauffeured black SUV in the grainy images snapped in the early hours of Sunday, May 7 as she arrived at her Nashville apartment with a second person next to her — believed to be the The 1975‘s lead singer and guitarist, but it was difficult to tell for sure in the images published by the Daily Mail. The outlet reports the images were snapped at around 12:30 am EST following her second Eras Tour show.

Taylor Swift and Matt Healy were reportedly seen arriving to her Nashville home together on May 6. (Jason Sheldon/Shutterstock / Javier Vicencio/Eyepix Group/Shutterstock/)

Matt was in attendance for the sold out shows not just one, but both nights so far. He was spotted intently taking in the 44 song show on Friday, May 5, which spans just over three hours and includes music from her teenage days on Speak Now (her next re-record) right through to her pandemic albums Folklore and Evermore and recent work Midnights. For night one, he was spotted standing amongst the crowd but behind a gate as he sported an open blue plaid shirt.

The longtime friend of Taylor’s returned for night two on Saturday, May 6, this time with some close members of her “girl squad” including models Gigi Hadid, 28, and close pal Lily Aldridge, 37. At one point, Gigi playfully put her hands on his shoulders as he held his hand over his heart while Taylor sang her 2019 hit “Lover,” about ex-boyfriend of nearly seven years, Joe Alwyn, 32. Reports broke that Taylor and Joe went their separate ways in April — about a month into her sold out tour — and that the break-up was “not dramatic” and took place earlier in the Spring.

Matt was surrounded by several other members of Taylor’s inner circle that night as he grooved along to the tunes, including song “Bad Blood.” Taylor’s closest childhood friend Abigail Anderson could also be spotted in photos, alongside her only sibling, younger brother Austin, 31. Earlier in the evening, Matt also took the stage with Taylor’s opening act Phoebe Bridges, partially explaining his slightly dressier look with a white button down and black pants.

Ahead of the Saturday night show, Matt was also reportedly seen in and around Taylor’s Gulch area place — seemingly being escorted by a man believed to be one of her bodyguards as he hit up a Starbucks nearby. He was apparently leaving her place to grab the caffeinated beverage per the Daily Mail.

