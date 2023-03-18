Taylor Swift Stuns In Sequin Bodysuit During 1st ‘Eras Tour’ Show: Photos

Taylor Swift, 33, wowed the enthusiastic Friday crowd in Glendale, AZ with the first show of her long-awaited Eras Tour, and rocked amazing outfits throughout, including a pastel-colored sequin bodysuit. The talented singer opened the night with several songs from her Lover album, which was released in 2019, as she wore the eye-catching custom Versace fashion of choice. She paired it with sparkly silver heeled boots over shiny nude-colored tights and had her long blonde hair down as she confidently strutted on stage at State Farm Stadium.

Taylor also wore her signature dark red lipstick and belted out hits like “Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince,” “Cruel Summer,” and the title track of the Lover record. Many fans took to Twitter and other social media to share videos and photos from the big night, which ended after an almost non-stop three hours. There were many costume changes as Taylor made sure to look the part of each album she represented on stage, and they included all kinds of looks, including T-shirts and shorts, a black and red sequin snake leotard, and even a sparkly ballgown.

CRUEL SUMMER pic.twitter.com/Z0SZ9MZKbi — steph is in eras-zona (@bIankspace) March 18, 2023

In addition to Lover, Taylor spotlighted many of her other memorable albums during her time on stage, including Fearless, Evermore, Reputation, Red, Folklore, 1989, and her latest release, Midnights. She also performed “Enchanted” from her album Speak Now and “Tim McGraw” from her debut self-titled album. One of the biggest highlights of the night was when the songwriter played the full 10-minute version of her fan favorite tune, “All Too Well” with just an acoustic guitar and a lot of passion.

Since Taylor’s Lover tour was canceled due to the COVID pandemic back in 2020, fans were thrilled to finally hear and see the performances of the songs off the hit album. Folklore and Evermore received a similar reception, since it was the first time those tunes, released in 2020, were performed on a tour as well. “44 songs, 3+ hours and all 10 eras Welcome to the Eras Tour!” one fan wrote in a tweet after the show, while another wrote, “Just a girl who’s going to finally hear Lover songs live at #GlendaleTSTheErasTour” before the show.

Taylor is set to perform at the same stadium once again on Saturday night. It’s unclear if her costumes and setlist will be the exact same as the first show of the tour, but fans are anticipating finding out.