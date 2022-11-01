Taylor Swift Announces 2023 ‘Eras’ Tour: See Full List Of Dates

Swifties have certainly found some “Peace” knowing that Taylor Swift is finally going on tour! The 32-year-old music icon announced her tour on Good Morning America on Nov. 1. “I wanted to tell you something that I’ve been so excited about for a really long time,” she said. “I’ve been planning it for ages. I finally get to tell you..I’m going back on tour. The tour is called the Eras tour and it’s a journey through all my musical eras throughout my career. It starts in the U.S. in stadiums and we’ll be releasing international dates as soon as we can. I have some brilliant opening acts coming along with me. I’m really excited to get to look you guys in the eyes and say thank you for everything. Thank for this incredible leap with Midnights and everything you’v done for me.”

After making the announcement, she posted the tour dates and information about opening acts on Instagram. There will be different opening acts throughout the summer, icluding: Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams and OWENN. See the full list of dates on Taylor’s Instagram below:

The announcement comes after months of speculation that she was planning a huge comeback tour. Furthermore, a September report from Page Six only fueled those rumors when the publication said several trusted sources confirmed the news. “Taylor has some really ambitious plans in place. She’s excited to get back on the road after such a long but fruitful break,” one insider revealed.

Taylor has not been on tour since 2018’s Reputation World Tour in support of her 2017 album, Reputation. It was her highest-grossing tour to date in North America and even broke the record for the highest-grossing U.S. tour, raking in $345 million, per Billboard. The “Love Story” hitmaker had planned to embark on a miniature version of a tour in support of 2019’s Lover in 2020, but that was postponed and then canceled altogether due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, Taylor has released three original albums: 2020’s Folklore, 2020’s Evermore, and this year’s Midnights. She also began re-recording her first six studio albums in order to own the rights to the music that she wrote and recorded during her teens and early 20s. So far, she has released Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version).

Taylor announced her latest album, Midnights, at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards when she accepted her Video of the Year trophy. Taking to Instagram to give fans more insight into Midnights, she wrote, “We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t – right this minute – about to make some fateful life-altering mistake.”

She continued, “This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floor that we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes 12… we’ll meet ourselves. Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight.”

Taylor has been itching to get back on the road to see her fans for some time. Back in 2020, a source close to the global superstar revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she was hoping to embark on a tour “sooner” rather than later. “She does miss performing live and is really looking forward to go back on tour sooner than later,” the insider noted. “She’s eager to see her friends perform again and see [boyfriend] Joe [Alwyn] go back to work on a more consistent basis.”

Since then, Joe has released a handful of projects, including Hulu’s Conversations with Friends and 2022’s drama-romance film Stars at Noon, in which he starred opposite Margaret Qualley. Taylor has also been seen in a handful of appearances, such as at the NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium in September, and on televised events such as a 2021 episode of Saturday Night Live and at the 2021 Grammys. Now, it’s Taylor’s turn to get back out there and shine on tour.