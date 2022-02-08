Joe Alwyn Starts Up ‘Risky’ Affair In First Look At ‘Conversations With Friends’ — Watch

The highly-anticipated first teaser for ‘Conversations with Friends’ was released on February 8. Joe Alwyn stars as a handsome actor who gets caught up in an affair despite being married.

The new series Conversations with Friends is taking complicated to a whole new level. The series follows Frances, a 21-year-old college student as she navigates relationships with her ex and best friend Bobbi and married couple Nick and Melissa.

Frances and Nick, played by newcomer Alison Oliver and Joe Alwyn, get involved in a steamy and emotional affair. “I can’t believe we just did that,” Nick says after sleeping together. Frances quips, “Yes, you can.”

Later, Nick tells Frances that what they’re doing is “insanely risky.” Frances agrees that their affair is “extremely risky.” The series will also explore the complex relationships between Bobbi and Frances, Bobbi and Melissa, and Nick and Melissa. “People can be in love and have meaningful relationships with other people,” Bobbi says.

The series also stars Sasha Lane and Jemima Kirke, who play Bobbi and Melissa. Bobbi and Frances first meet Melissa at one of their spoken word poetry performances in Dublin. After that, Bobbi and Frances start to spend time with Melissa and her husband, Nick, who is a handsome but reserved actor. While Melissa and Bobbi flirt with each other openly, Nick and Frances embark on an intense secret affair that is surprising to them both. Soon the affair begins to test the bond between Frances and Bobbi, forcing Frances to reconsider her sense of self, and the friendship she holds so dear.

Conversations with Friends digs into the concept of open marriages. When asked about his thoughts regarding open marriages during the show’s Television Critics Association panel on February 8, Joe said, “I think people can do whatever makes them happy…”I’m obviously happy in a monogamous relationship.” Joe has been dating Taylor Swift since 2016.

Conversations with Friends is based on Sally Rooney’s 2017 novel of the same name. This is Hulu’s second Sally Rooney project. Normal People became a critically-acclaimed sensation when it was released in 2020. The Emmy-nominated series introduced us to stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal. Conversations with Friends will premiere in May 2022 on Hulu.