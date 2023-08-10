Karlie Kloss Attends Taylor Swift’s Concert & Dances Up A Storm After Feud Rumors: Watch

Karlie Kloss was in the audience at Taylor Swift’s final first leg Eras Tour show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Aug. 9. Although the model wasn’t in the VIP tent, fans spotted her sitting in middle of the crowd for the big night. Those sitting near Karlie snagged some videos of her rocking out in the stands throughout the 3+ hour set. She looked particularly excited while Taylor sang “Shake It Off,” with a video showing her dancing up a storm while standing in front of her seat.

🫶| Karlie Kloss dancing and recording Taylor during Shake It Off tonight!pic.twitter.com/Kbp9In2vtC — Gaylor Updates (@gaylornews) August 10, 2023

The Internet went into a frenzy over the Karlie sighting, as there were rumors that she and Taylor had a falling out years ago. Although Karlie and Taylor became fast BFFs after first meeting at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2013, things seemed to take a turn following Taylor’s disappearance from the public eye at the end of 2016 and beginning of 2017. The singer’s decision to go into hiding came following intense media scrutiny of her love life, as well as the resurgence of her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Since Karlie was also close to the KarJenners, fans started to wonder if Taylor had ended the friendship.

However, in a 2018 interview, Karlie insisted that the two still spoke often. “Don’t believe everything you read,” she insisted. She also attended a show on Taylor’s Reputation Tour and took a picture with the singer backstage.

Things took a turn for the worst in the spring of 2019, though. Taylor spoke out about Scott Borchetta selling her masters to Scooter Braun, who she slammed for “bullying” her alongside Kanye and Justin Bieber in the past. Scooter is Karlie’s manager, and Karlie did not publicly speak out in defense of Taylor amidst the controversy. It was also widely rumored that she leaked information about Taylor to Scooter, although that has not been confirmed. Karlie was spotted on vacation with Scooter just weeks after Taylor called him out, as well.

🎶| Karlie Kloss having fun at tonight's show!pic.twitter.com/chDQ5ryc7w — Gaylor Updates (@gaylornews) August 10, 2023

Taylor then seemingly confirmed the falling out in her Jan. 2021 song, “It’s Time To Go,” which was featured on the deluxe version of her album Evermore. “When the words of a sister, come back in whispers, that prove she was not a twin from your dream, she’s a crook who was caught,” Taylor sings on the track. Although Taylor rarely confirms who her songs are about, fans were convinced that this was a message to Karlie.

It’s unclear whether Taylor and Karlie spent time together after the Eras Tour show, or if Karlie was just in the audience. It’s also uncertain whether or not Karlie got the concert tickets on her own or if she was given them by Taylor.