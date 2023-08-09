Charlize Theron Dances With Her 2 Daughters At Taylor Swift Concert: ‘Best Birthday Ever’

Charlize Theron had the “best birthday ever” seeing Taylor Swift in concert with her two daughters. The actress took her 7-year-old August and her 11-year-old Jackson to the Eras Tour in Los Angeles on her 48th birthday on Monday, August 7. Charlize shared an Instagram video of herself and her daughters having the best time dancing to Taylor’s hit song “Shake It Off.” Thank you for the best birthday ever @taylorswift!!!” Charlize wrote alongside the video. “We had such a great f****** time.”

Charlize had on a super stylish outfit for the T-Swift concert. The Academy Award winner wore a cream-colored jacket over a white T-shirt with blue jeans and a brown hat. Her two daughters both wore Taylor Swift shirts and had their hair styled in neat buns. Charlize followed August and Jackson’s leads as they busted out their dance moves to “Shake It Off” with big smiles on their faces.

Charlize brought her kids to Taylor’s second-to-last concert in LA on her Eras Tour. Other stars who’ve made it to the shows at SoFi Stadium include Selena Gomez, Tiffany Haddish, Zoe Saldana, Channing Tatum, Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber, and Mindy Kaling. Taylor will deliver her final performance in the City of Angels on Wednesday night (August 9), before she takes her tour internationally.

Charlize adopted both Jackson and August when they were newborns in 2012 and 2015, respectively. The Fast X actress has never been married and she’s a proud single working mom. In a 2018 interview, Charlize revealed that she always wanted to adopt her children. “Even when I was in relationships, I was always honest with my partners, that adoption was how my family would look one day,” she told PEOPLE. “This was definitely not a second option for me. It was always my first.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in December 2022, Charlize said being a mom is the job she enjoys the most. “I love being a mom more than I love being an actor or a producer. And I never thought I would say that,” she confessed. ” If somebody said to me tomorrow, ‘You can’t do both,’ would I be sad to give up acting? Of course. But it would be a no-brainer for me.”