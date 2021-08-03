Charlize Theron Shares Rare Glimpse Of Daughters Jackson, 9, & August, 5, On Vacation

Charlize Theron and daughters Jackson and August are on summer vacation! The actress shared a rare glimpse of her kids this week.



The family that leaps off yachts together, stays together. Charlize Theron shared a rare glimpse of daughters Jackson, 9, and August, 5, while on a family vacation on Instagram on Tuesday, Aug. 3. The Golden Globe winner, 45, shared a video of her and her adopted daughters fearlessly jumping off a fairly high yacht and into the ocean — hands endearingly locked.

“Me and my girls 4 life,” the actress captioned the post, complete with a heart emoji. Charlize donned a black two-piece bikini for the outing, while her daughters rocked neon pink and yellow suits. The family of three experienced a smooth landing into the water in the slow-mo video.

Charlize adopted her eldest daughter Jackson in 2012 and her youngest three years later in 2015. In an interview with fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg for her podcast InCharge with DVF last July, Charlize opened up how “empowering” it had been to go through the adoption process, revealing that adoption actually has a connection to her own childhood.

“That whole process was incredibly empowering for me as a woman,” the actress told Diane. “The fact that I got to choose when I wanted to be a mom… I travel a lot and I see a lot of young girls not have that choice. There is a great power in choosing to be a mother and then doing it when your body, your mind and everything is celebrating all of that.”

She revealed that adoption had been something that manifested early on in her own childhood. “I’m an only child, I didn’t have any siblings, and my mom has a letter that I wrote her when I was 8 years old,” Charlize recalled. “In the letter I ask her if we could, for Christmas, go to an orphanage to adopt a brother or sister for me. My mom, when I went through my first adoption, actually showed me the letter. I was connected to the idea of having a family through adoption when I was 8 years old.”

“She’s like: ‘You never asked me to have another baby. You never asked me to have a little brother or sister for you. You just immediately went to adoption,'” she continued. “But I always knew that I wanted to be a mother always.”