Watch

Charlize Theron Shares Rare Glimpse Of Daughters Jackson, 9, & August, 5, On Vacation

charlize theron and her daughters
NGRE / BACKGRID
Charlize Theron Hollywood Foreign Press Association Annual Grants Banquet, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Aug 2018 WEARING GIVENCHY SHOES BY CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN
Charlize Theron arrives at CTAOP's Night Out 2021: Fast and Furious, at the Universal Studios Backlot in Los AngelesCTAOP's Night Out 2021: Fast and Furious, Los Angeles, United States - 26 Jun 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Charlize Theron sports a khaki jumpsuit as she is spotted arriving at upscale sushi park restaurant with her and best friends to celebrate her daughter Jackson's birthday. 15 Jun 2021 Pictured: Charlize Theron. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA762894_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Charlize Theron sports a khaki jumpsuit as she is spotted arriving at upscale sushi park restaurant with her and best friends to celebrate her daughter Jackson's birthday. 15 Jun 2021 Pictured: Charlize Theron. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA762894_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
Evening News Reporter

Charlize Theron and daughters Jackson and August are on summer vacation! The actress shared a rare glimpse of her kids this week.

The family that leaps off yachts together, stays together. Charlize Theron shared a rare glimpse of daughters Jackson, 9, and August, 5, while on a family vacation on Instagram on Tuesday, Aug. 3. The Golden Globe winner, 45, shared a video of her and her adopted daughters fearlessly jumping off a fairly high yacht and into the ocean — hands endearingly locked.

“Me and my girls 4 life,” the actress captioned the post, complete with a heart emoji. Charlize donned a black two-piece bikini for the outing, while her daughters rocked neon pink and yellow suits. The family of three experienced a smooth landing into the water in the slow-mo video.

Charlize adopted her eldest daughter Jackson in 2012 and her youngest three years later in 2015. In an interview with fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg for her podcast InCharge with DVF last July, Charlize opened up how “empowering” it had been to go through the adoption process, revealing that adoption actually has a connection to her own childhood.

“That whole process was incredibly empowering for me as a woman,” the actress told Diane. “The fact that I got to choose when I wanted to be a mom… I travel a lot and I see a lot of young girls not have that choice. There is a great power in choosing to be a mother and then doing it when your body, your mind and everything is celebrating all of that.”

charlize theron and daughters
Charlize Theron and her daughters Jackson and August (NGRE / BACKGRID)

Related Gallery

Celebrities On Vacation In Summer 2021: Kim Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin & More

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy Italy's famous Amalfi coast as J-Lo's 52 birthday celebrations continue. The on-again couple have been celebrating the occasion on a luxurious European jaunt with stops in St Tropez, France and Capri and Positano, Italy. During the trip, Ben, 48, surprised her with a very personal piece of jewelry that featured a medallion that represented feeling 'wild' and 'untamed'. J.Lo was also seen wearing a BEN necklace during her trip, but it is unclear if that was also a gift from him. Ben and Jennifer had been set to wed in 2003 but postponed their wedding before calling off their relationship. They rekindled their romance a few months ago after her split from Alex Rodriguez in April 2021 following four years of dating. A source said recently: 'They are having a beautiful trip. 'They celebrated Jen's birthday at a club. She looked gorgeous and very happy.' Jennifer is said to be 'fully committed' to Ben but doesn't want to jump into an engagement or marriage any time soon. 28 Jul 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Aflek for Lopez's 52 birthday on the Amalfi coast and Capri. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA774719_025.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Russell Wilson and Ciara on holidays in Capri. 08 Jul 2021 Pictured: Russell Wilson and Ciara on holidays in Capri. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA768787_017.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
After being invited by President Macron at the Elysee Palace, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber had lunch at the Dinand by Ferdi restaurant in Paris on June 21, 2021. 21 Jun 2021 Pictured: Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA764117_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

She revealed that adoption had been something that manifested early on in her own childhood. “I’m an only child, I didn’t have any siblings, and my mom has a letter that I wrote her when I was 8 years old,” Charlize recalled. “In the letter I ask her if we could, for Christmas, go to an orphanage to adopt a brother or sister for me. My mom, when I went through my first adoption, actually showed me the letter. I was connected to the idea of having a family through adoption when I was 8 years old.”

“She’s like: ‘You never asked me to have another baby. You never asked me to have a little brother or sister for you. You just immediately went to adoption,'” she continued. “But I always knew that I wanted to be a mother always.”