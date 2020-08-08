Charlize Theron Posts Rare Photo Of Daughters Jackson, 8 & August, 3, During Her 44th Birthday Party

Charlize Theron took millions of fans inside her world of parenting when she shared the most beautiful photo with her two daughters!

This can’t be any cuter. Charlize Theron joined in with what millions of other people have been doing in quarantine by throwing a virtual party as opposed to an in person one on Friday, August 7. It was for a super special occasion as the Oscar winner celebrated her 45th birthday with her daughters Jackson, 8, August, 3, and several loved ones. “My first virtual birthday party…I think my mom fell asleep 5 min in,” she captioned the sweet Instagram snap. “Thank you to everyone for the bday wishes! 2020 has been a rough one but today was a bright spot for sure.”

The celebration might have been virtual but Charlize and her girls were together in real life for it. All three of them were beaming from ear to ear in the heartwarming photo along with everyone else that was involved. It was an A-list comments section as well as many big stars from January Jones, 42, to Octavia Spencer, 48, to Natalie Portman, 39, all posted HBD wishes to the blonde bombshell.

It was yet another rare moment of Charlize and her daughters as they are often not seen on social media or out and about. They were photographed outside of celeb hotspot Nobu in late June for a fun dinner date where each of them brought it, fashion wise, in their own unique way.

The Hollywood icon also gifted her followers with another special photo when she cozied up with Jackson on the set of her 2015 film Mad Max: Fury Road.

Charlize adopted Jackson in March of 2012 and August three years later in July 2015. She’s one of many celebrities who have gone the adoption route. Others include former Sex and the City star Kristin Davis, 55, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate Denise Richards, 49.