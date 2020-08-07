Garcelle Beauvais Admits She Wants Denise Richards On ‘RHOBH’ Next Season Amid Brandi Glanville Drama

Garcelle Beauvais candidly shared during her SiriusXM’s ‘EW Live’ interview that Denise Richards told her, ‘if you don’t come back, I’m not coming back’ to ‘RHOBH!’

There’s been so much drama throughout the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and yet more droplets of tea are being spilt! In her August 6 interview with SiriusXM’s EW Live, first-time RHOBH housewife Garcelle Beauvais got very candid about her fellow cast member Denise Richards and whether or not she’ll return for a third season after an intense second. “I hope so,” Garcelle answered when asked if she thinks Denise would return for another batch of episodes.

“She’s like, ‘If you don’t come back, I’m not coming back,’ and I’m like, ‘and if you don’t come back, I’m not coming back,'” Garcelle explained. Although Garcelle and Denise officially started working together on the Bravo reality TV show, they’ve known each other for years as actresses in Hollywood. As such, it’s only natural that Garcelle would want to have her pal close, but even she has some reservations about returning for a second season!

“[Lisa] Rinna said, ‘Your first season is always nice and pleasant and the second one they come for you. And I said ‘Is that a warning?’ and she said ‘Yes!’ So I’m a little scared,” Garcelle confessed. And the newcomer has seen just how much tension a second season can bring on a cast member. Throughout season 10 — Denise’s second season on the series — rumors swirled about an alleged affair that she had with RHOBH star Brandi Glanville.

A trailer for season 10 even showed that Denise, allegedly, went to great lengths to keep things quiet. She was accused by Lisa Rinna of sending out cease and desist orders to the cast, but that didn’t stop the ladies from finding new avenues for the drama to unfold. In fact, Denise has been pitted against various members of the cast, from Lisa to Teddi Mellencamp, and more!

For her part, though, Garcelle shared that she did not receive a cease and desist order. “Some people got it. I did not get a cease and desist. It’s amazing that she was able to do that honestly,” she admitted. For those anxiously awaiting the reunion special at the end of the season, Garcelle assured longtime fans that “Rinna’s gonna bring [the cease and desist order] up!” The reunion special was recently filmed with the cast on July 16, leaving devoted viewers ready and waiting to see what happens next.

The forthcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday, August 12, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.