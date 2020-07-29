‘RHOBH’: Denise Richards Tearfully Defends Her Marriage After Teddi Reveals Brandi’s Allegations

Denise Richards broke down in tears after the ladies finally confronted her about Brandi Glanville’s affair claim.

One week after Brandi Glanville made the bold claim that she had sex with Denise Richards, Teddi Mellencamp awkwardly shared that very sensitive information with the Wild Things star while they were in Italy. It all went down at a group dinner in Rome during the July 29 episode of The Real Housewivees of Beverly Hills, and to be quite honest, it wasn’t easy to watch.

Following some fun shopping and sightseeing around the famous city in Italy, the ladies gathered for a group dinner at their hotel. And while everyone seemed excited and happy to be in one of the best cities in the world, everything came to screeching halt when someone suggested that they get any negative feelings out in the open.

Sutton Stracke started when she called out Garcelle Beauvais for asking her where she got her money from last week. Garcelle didn’t feel she did anything wrong, but the actress still apologized, as she realized what she did hurt Sutton’s feelings. Fair enough. But then Teddi took a turn and confronted Denise about something Brandi had told her, and that’s when things turned awkward really quickly.

“Denise, somebody told me some terrible things that you said about me,” Teddi started, before Denise asked, “What things?”

“You said things like I am pathetic, you can’t stand me and that I’m desperate to fit into this friend group because I’ve been living in my father’s shadow my entire life,” Teddi said. Denise immediately denied ever saying any of those things, and she looked even more confused when Teddi asked, “You didn’t say these things to Brandi Glanville?”

“Brandi Glanville’s your source?” Denise sarcastically joked in her confessional before rolling her eyes.

“She said a lot of things you’ve said about me and other people at this table,” Teddi further told Denise, but the actress fired back, “I didn’t say anything about anyone to Brandi at all. I’ve hardly talked to her!” But because Brandi had already revealed that Denise called her before Kyle Richards‘ charity event, everyone had a hard time believing they’ve “hardly talked”.

So that’s when Teddi went even further and told Denise about Brandi’s sex claim. “She said you two had sex,” Teddi boldly told Denise. “Are you f***ing kidding me?” Denise barked back before the other ladies started voicing their suspicions. “She’s just out to get you for no reason?” Teddi asked her co-star, to which Garcelle then wondered, “Why would she be out to get you?”

Denise claimed she had “no idea” why Brandi would be making up the rumors about an alleged hookup, which the ladies didn’t seem to buy. Especially because before Teddi even revealed the sex claim, Denise said Brandi is lying about “that”. If the hookup didn’t happen, as Denise has said, how did she already know what Teddi was about to say during the group dinner?

Anyway, Denise then said she’s “going through so much stuff” that has “nothing to do with any” of the ladies or the show. She also attempted to say “Bravo Bravo Bravo”, so producers would stop filming and not air this conversation, but Dorit Kemsley interjected and told Denise, “Honey, you have to stop saying that.”

When a flashback showed Denise saying the same thing at another dinner earlier this season, it was made obvious that Denise has been trying to control the way the show edits her this season. And she hasn’t been happy about the things that have been getting revealed on camera.

Denise also started tearing up and said she’s “very happily married” to Aaron Phypers, but Erika Jayne told her “didn’t need to explain” herself. Sutton also tried defending Denise by calling Teddi out for revealing such a personal secret in a very public way. In her private confessional, Sutton revealed that she heard the same rumor about Denise and Brandi a few months prior, but she didn’t feel it was her place to share such a secret — nor should it have been Teddi’s.

Soon thereafter, the dinner basically came to a halt. “This is a quiet group right now, “Garcelle noted, as the camera panned to a tearful Denise. And it became so quiet that everyone decided to part ways, so they said goodnight to each other.

As Denise got up from the table, she said she now “has to call a f***ing lawyer”. Lisa Rinna told her that she “needs to talk to Brandi”, but Denise didn’t agree. “I don’t want to do this right here,” she said.

Dorit told her that Bravo isn’t “going to cut it”, but Denise said, “If they ever want me to be on this show, they need to cut that.”

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air Wednesdays at 9pm on Bravo.