Brandi Glanville Shares Alleged Texts From Denise Richards In An Effort To Prove Their Hookup

The drama is heating up in Beverly Hills, as Brandi Glanville just dropped alleged receipts in an effort to try and prove she hooked up with Denise Richards.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans finally got to see Brandi Glanville, 47, and Denise Richards‘ drama start to play out on TV with the July 22 episode of the series. But since Brandi has been getting bombarded by fans disputing her wild hookup claims, she took to social media on July 26, and revealed alleged texts sent to her by Denise that she claims prove they had a sleepover together.

In a photo posted on Brandi’s Twitter page on Sunday, she showed a series of text messages with someone named Denise. At this time, we can’t confirm it’s definitely a text message exchange between Brandi and Denise Richards, 49, but Brandi claims it is. As you can see below, the night of their alleged affair, Denise suggested that Brandi stay with her in a cottage to save money on a trip to Northern California. Brandi then suggested sleeping on Denise’s couch, but Denise said she’d have a second bed rolled into her room.

“Be Patient all will be revealed,” Brandi further tweeted, while also claiming that she has “uncut” RHOBH footage that proves her hookup claims.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Brandi told her former RHOBH co-stars about a sexual relationship she allegedly had with Denise. After many months, that moment finally played out during last week’s new episode of the show, even though Denise has vehemently denied that anything ever happened between her and Brandi.

Now fuck off & stop tweeting me all these fucking conspiracy theories calling me a liar! Watch the damn show!! — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) July 26, 2020

“I had been out with her and [her husband] Aaron [Phypers] and I knew that they have, like, an understanding, like she could be with girls if she wanted to. … The first night we met, something happened,” Brandi told Kim Richards, Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp, before revealing that she and Denise got “wasted” and made out in a bathroom. She then said that they met up for a second hangout in Northern California and did “everything”, however, Brandi claimed that Denise told her not to tell Aaron because he’d “kill her”. Brandi said she was under the impression that Denise and Aaron had an understanding, however, if she knew their alleged hookup would be a secret, she says she never would have went through with it.

“I don’t want you guys to judge me. … I was uncomfortable. … I would have never slept with Denise if I thought that Aaron was not OK with it,” Brandi told her former co-stars, as she concluded her story during last week’s episode.

After the episode aired, Denise talked to The Washington Post on July 23 and said, “I did not have an affair. There’s definitely consistency with the subject matter that comes up on this Housewives season, and that’s all I’ll say.”