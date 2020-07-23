Brandi Glanville Claims Denise & Aaron Are In An ‘Open’ Marriage — ‘They’ve Asked Me To ‘Finds Chicks’ For Them’

The Brandi Glanville/Denise Richards drama continues! Now Brandi has dropped a major claim about her marriage to Aaron Phypers.

A story that’s been swirling for months centers on the allegations that Brandi Glanville hooked up with Denise Richards during her marriage to husabnd Aaron Phypers. The topic was brought up again on the latest Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode that aired on Wednesday, July 22. Brandi had a lengthy conversation with Kyle and Kim Richards and Teddi Mellencamp about all the apparent things that Denise was saying being their backs before she segued into the story about their alleged hookups.

Brandi dropped several claims in her chat, one being that she and Denise made out the first night they met. She also alleged that the Wild Things star and Aaron “had an understanding” in their relationship. Brandi explained that, “[Denise] could be with girls if she wanted to. And as long as, you know, it wasn’t with a guy.”

The former Celebrity Big Brother castmate also claimed that they got intimate on another occasion when Denise’s kids were downstairs in their house where they did “everything”. “I was uncomfortable,” she revealed. “And I just couldn’t get into it. And the next day, she just said to me, ‘No matter what you do, you can’t tell Aaron. He will kill me.’” The alleged situation made Brandi feel like she was “the other woman” which is something she dealt with separately when her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian cheated on her with now wife LeAnn Rimes.

Brandi went on a tweet-storm after the episode aired where she responded to a user who thought she was “ruining” their marriage by speaking so openly about the alleged situation on reality television. “First off f**k off Im not ruining any marriages!!, They are open and asked me to find chicks for them!! Please f**k off,” she claimed. HollywoodLife has reached out to both Brandi & Denise’s reps for comment on her allegation and have yet to receive word back.

The allegations of Denise and Brandi’s hookup first came to light many months ago. Denise, however, has remained adamant that nothing ever happened between them. Brandi has even gone as far as to post an alleged pic of them kissing but once again the mother-of-three has stayed still in her truth on the matter.

“I love for things to play out on television instead of social media. But the stuff that’s been out there, I have been through it in the media with different claims being made, and so for me, personally, this is like kindergarten,” Denise said on an episode of The Talk after the photo surfaced online.