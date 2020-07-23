‘RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais Teases ‘Intense’ Reunion: Lisa Rinna Was ‘Too Harsh’ On Denise Richards

Are Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna friends after they followed each other, following the ‘RHOBH’ Season 10 reunion taping? In a new interview, Garcelle explains where she stands with Lisa Rinna, among other reunion teasers!

Garcelle Beauvais is team Denise Richards when it comes to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama — specifically Denise’s alleged hookups with Brandi Glanville, which were the topic of the July 22 episode. Fans of the show will know that Garcelle and Denise go way back, as they’ve known one another for years before joining the hit Bravo series. In recent interviews, Garcelle admitted that Denise was treated the harshest this season and during the Season 10 reunion taping on July 16.

“I felt like [Denise] was being hit hard all the time and I felt like it was hard, time after time, after time,” Garcelle said on Us Weekly‘s Hot Hollywood podcast. “At some point, you have to believe someone’s truth or just go, ‘OK’ and move on, but it wasn’t that way,” she explained, adding, “I just felt like they were too harsh on her.”

Garcelle went on to note that she believes Lisa Rinna — who she unfollowed on Instagram after the reunion raping — was “without question” too hard on Denise during the season. Following the taping, Denise also unfollowed Rinna, as well as costars Erika Jayne Girardi and Teddi Mellencamp. Meanwhile, Brandi was not present for the reunion taping.

When it comes to her relationship with Rinna, Garcelle admitted that there’s still hope for their friendship. “I wouldn’t say it’s over. But we’re not going to have any sleepovers anytime soon,” she said.

In a separate interview, Garcelle defended The Bold and the Beautiful actress. “I’m definitely team Denise. She’s been my friend for a very long time. So how do you not stay loyal to a friend of yours,” she told Access Hollywood on Wednesday. “I don’t really know Brandi all that well. So, if I’m going to stand with someone, I’m going to stand with someone who’s a friend of mine.”

Just one day after the virtual reunion taping, Rinna took to Instagram to give fans some insight into the drama. In a since-deleted Instagram Story post on Friday, July 17, Rinna wrote, “Reunion was bullsh-t today. I’ve never said that in 6 years. I guess cease and desists do work.” The latter seemed to reference the cease and desist letter that Denise had issued to Brandi earlier this season. Brandi confirmed the cease and desist on Twitter when she told a fan she refused to speak about Denise due to the letter.

Garcelle weighed in on Rinna’s comment noting (with a smirk) that “she’s entitled to her opinion is all I’ll say.” As for where she stands with Rinna after the two followed each other on Instagram? — “As the season develops, you sort of see how people are, or their stance on a certain thing,” she said. “So, for me, the reunion was the straw that broke the camel’s back for me. That’s all I’ll say.”

The actress went on to note that the reunion taping, which lasted for “13 hours,” was exhausting to say the least. “It took me two solid days to shake it, it really did because i’ve never been in that situation. I keep saying to my friends, ‘If I don’t like someone, they’re not in my life.’ But this show, you can not like someone, then have to hang out with them, which we’re grownups we can do. It was 13 hours, so even though we’re all in our own homes and I haven’t done it before — it doesn’t take away any less stress because you’re not with everyone there.”

Garcelle also revealed whether or not she believes Denise will return next season after the whirlwind of drama that surrounded her this season. “That I have no idea, honestly… I know she had a great time in the first season [she joined] and I think this season was really tough on her on so many levels,” Garcelle said. “That’s something she’ll have to answer. I have no idea. I could see why she would or why she wouldn’t [return].”

A source with knowledge of the Season 10 reunion taping previously told HollywoodLife that Denise took the “brunt” of the drama from the other women. “The ladies went in really hard on Denise at the reunion. Despite this, she held her own very well and fought back,” the insider said.

Though, Denise did have an ally through some parts of the hours-long reunion taping. “Garcelle jumped to her defense on several occasions, but nobody else did,” the source admitted, explaining, “They [the cast] felt Denise had to answer to a lot of things and wasn’t honest all season. They felt a lot of her answers weren’t making sense.”

Fans of the show will know that Denise has been accused all season of having an alleged affair with Brandi during her marriage with Aaron Phypers. Denise has vehemently denied the affair allegation since the news was reported in early January — following the cast trip to Rome. Meanwhile, Brandi continues to claim the alleged affair did indeed happen. The former full-time RHOBH star recently shared a photo to Twitter, which appeared to show her and Denise kissing.

