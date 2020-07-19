Why Garcelle Beauvais Unfollowed Longtime Friend Lisa Rinna After ‘RHOBH’ Reunion

Garcelle Beauvais wanted to ‘show support’ to Denise Richards at the ‘RHOBH’ reunion taping, a source spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY!

Could the friendship between friends Garcelle Beauvais, 53, and Lisa Rinna, 57, be over? Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newcomer unfollowed Lisa after the taping of the season 10 reunion earlier this week — and it turns out that it all came down to the drama with Denise Richards, 49. “Garcelle unfollowed Lisa Rinna because she wanted to show support for Denise,” a source spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Garcelle and Denise have been friends for years and Garcelle has also been friends with Rinna for years, but she is fully supporting Denise,” the insider explained, noting that Garcelle sympathized for Denise after the heat she’s faced this season. “[Garcelle] feels [Denise is] getting attacked by the other ladies for no reason and she feels like Rinna is going way, way too hard on her. She did it because she wanted to show that she’s Team Denise,” our source also said.

We’ve seen tension building up all season between Denise and Lisa, who have been pals for over 20 years. In a recent episode, the two ladies sat down to have lunch as Denise broke down in tears over her parenting struggles with daughters Sam, 16, Lola, 15, and Eloise, 9. Lisa seemed to empathize with her, but just weeks earlier, we saw the the ladies get confrontational with Denise at Kyle Richards‘ dinner party — where Dorit Kemsley, Teddi and Garcelle all brought their kids. “The kids, two are on a sleepover and one’s on a play date…Do you think I’d bring them around everyone?” Denise said, as her 16-year-old daughter had overheard an inappropriate conversation about a three-way. After a later back-and-forth, Lisa eventually storms off during the chat which ended with Denise leaving the party with husband Aaron Phypers, 47.

Clearly things have continued going south between the ladies! After the season 10 reunion taping on July 16, Denise took it upon herself to unfollow Lisa on social media. On July 19, Lisa seemingly continued the drama by shading her one time pal in an Instagram post. “You have to be true to yourself and if you find out your friend of 20 years is a phony? Run,” she wrote.

It seems Lisa isn’t the only one getting under Denise’s skin post reunion. The Bold & The Beautiful star has since unfollowed fellow co-stars Teddi Mellencamp, 39, and Erika Jayne. 49, as well. With the highly anticipated alleged affair drama between Denise and Brandi Glanville, 47, still to come, it sounds like this season is just heating up and we’re happy to see Denise has an ally in Garcelle as season 10 carries on. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights at 9pm on Bravo.