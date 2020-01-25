Denise Richards & Lisa Rinna Have Major Falling Out Over Brandi Glanville Drama On ‘RHOBH’

Drama is at an all-time high amongst the ‘RHOBH’ ladies since rumors began swirling that Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville hooked up!

Lisa Rinna, 55, is stirring the pot yet again! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star confronted Denise Richards, 47, about rumors that she hooked up with Brandi Glanville, 45, and it didn’t end well. “Denise Richards and Lisa Rinna had a fallout in Rome when Lisa confronted Denise over the rumors involving Brandi Glanville as well as things she and the other ladies heard Denise was saying about them behind their backs,” an insider spills, referencing the ladies’ filmed trip to Italy. “Denise still has no idea where the Brandi rumors came from and Rinna seemed upset that Denise is denying it so Rinna confronted her and they got into a big fight about it. They later fought again at a charity event filmed at Kyle’s house.”

Rumors have been swirling about an alleged hookup between Denise — who is married to Aaron Phypers, 47 — and Brandi for weeks. The ladies haven’t directly addressed the story, however, Brandi seemingly implying that something went down. “When you want to respond but are not ‘allowed’ to,” she captioned an image of herself from an appearance on Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live. Recently, Denise was also seen without her wedding ring while attending an event in Madrid, Spain. Denise and Aaron — who are also speculated to have an open marriage — have been married for two years.

Camille Grammer, 51, has also commented on the drama — and thinks it’s all fake! “Brandi is making up a hurtful, fake, and destructive story for a chance to get back on #RHBH full time,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “I’m bored with these contrived, fake stories. Boring…to her fans, she is full of it.” Ouch! Later, Camille said the rumors aren’t true. “Someone is desperate for a diamond,” she added in a later tweet, throwing Brandi some serious shade!

As for Denise and Lisa, the two women were friends for years prior to Denise joining the cast of Real Housewives. The Days of Our Lives alum did, however, call out Denise for not readily filming as much as the other ladies — particularly after she skipped a party for the series’ finale. “Rinna also confronted Denise about not showing up to filming, but Denise has shown up for her all of her filming obligations,” the source also added. “She is frustrated that this is playing out in the press and social media now instead of on the show when the season airs.”