Denise Richards: Why She Was Seen Without Her Wedding Ring Amid Rumored Marriage Issues

Denise Richards caused a lot of hoopla after she was recently spotted without her wedding ring but there was a perfectly good reason for that happening.

Talk about being the center of attention for all the wrong reasons. Denise Richards, 48, has been the name on everyone’s lips amid all the chaos going on with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars. Things took a turn for the shocking when she was spotted out without her wedding ring on from husband Aaron Phypers, 46, during her attendance at an event at Hotel VP Plaza España Design in Madrid, Spain on January 8. It occurred after news broke about the Wild Things star allegedly hooking up with Brandi Glanville, 47, which apparently took place for months beginning in early 2019. It’s a story that former RHOBH star Camille Grammer, 51, claims is not true. “Someone is desperate for a diamond,” she tweeted on January 7, clearly shading Brandi in the process.

Don’t believe the hype folks, as a HollywoodLife insider dished EXCLUSIVE details on January 18 about the state of those rumors and Denise’s relationship with Aaron. “Denise and Aaron are really happy and their marriage is great,” they revealed. “Like anyone else, when she films, she doesn’t wear her ring or wears it on the other hand when she is traveling because her hand gets swollen.”

The source continued, “She actually was wearing it on the other hand that day, too. She’s finding these rumors of her marriage being in trouble laughable. Aaron is a wonderful husband and father figure to her girls and she’s never been in a healthier relationship.” The Bold & The Beautiful star has often talked about how great Aaron is in both capacities as he officially took on the role of being a stepfather to her three daughters Sam, Lola and Eloise after they wed in September 2018.

Camille isn’t the only former RHOBH star talking about those Denise/Brandi rumors. Lisa Vanderpump, 58, who exited the series last year, had this to say in a recent interview. “Well I just heard a little about a hookup situation. But I haven’t heard much about it all. No comment on that one.”