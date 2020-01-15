Lisa Vanderpump Reacts To Denise Richards Hookup Rumor & Teases A Return To ‘RHOBH’

Fans were devastated to hear that Lisa Vanderpump abruptly quit ‘RHOBH’, following the conclusion of Season 9. But she may already be planning a return to the reality TV series.

After an agonizingly dramatic nine seasons on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, OG cast member Lisa Vanderpump quit the series. She filmed separately from her co-stars for the majority of Season 9, following the “Puppygate” scandal that caused a a huge rift between her and the rest of the ladies. Lisa even skipped out on the reunion, announcing that was done with the show shortly before the special was filmed. But the 59-year-old restaurateur is now saying that she may not have completely closed the door on a future return to RHOBH.

“I can never say never about anything, but I don’t know. It’s not what’s in my radar right now,” Lisa recently told Entertainment Tonight. Lisa also addressed the show’s current drama, which involved a rumor that claims RHOBH‘s Denise Richards, 48, and former cast member Brandi Glanville, 47, had a months-long hookup that started in early 2019. Brandi has also claimed Denise told her she’s in an open marriage. “Well I just heard a little about a hookup situation. But I haven’t heard much about it all. No comment on that one,” Lisa politely replied.

Ongoing reports claim the alleged hookup was revealed during a RHOBH cast trip to Rome in late Nov. 2019 and that cameras caught the cast members confronting Denise about a possible affair with Brandi. Denise has been married to actor Aaron Phypers, 47, since Sept. 8, 2018 and apparently, the “open marriage” was news to him. Since the alleged Brandi hookup story broke, Denise has not been wearing her wedding ring.

She also skipped filming several major events for the show since the alleged Brandi hookup confrontation happened. Those include a cast party at Dorit Kemsley, 43, and husband PK’s new home just before the holidays, Teddi Mellencamp‘s baby shower, and a recent cast trip to New York City to watch Erika Jayne’s Broadway debut in Chicago. But Lisa won’t be tuning in to see all of the drama going on without her. “I won’t be [watching this season],” she told ET.