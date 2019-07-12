Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards’ Daughters, 14 & 15, Look All Grown Up On Outing With Dad

Can you believe that Sam and Lola Sheen are already teenagers? Charlie Sheen’s daughters with Denise Richards looked stunning, and so grown up while heading to a Billy Eilish concert with him.

Are our eyes deceiving us? The two young ladies with Charlie Sheen in this cute pic from July 11 are his daughters, Sam Sheen and Lola Sheen! Sam and Lola are now 15 and 14 years old, respectively, which is so hard to believe. They’re also both the spitting image of their famous mother, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards. Charlie and Denise are fiercely protective of their girls, so we don’t see them in the public eye that often. Now, they’re just as tall as their Anger Management star dad, and so beautiful.

Charlie has his issues, but he’s definitely a hero in the girls’ eyes right now. When they were photographed, they were on their way to the Billy Eilish concert at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles! Sam and Lola were wearing their best Billy-inspired outfits for the show. Sam looked cooler than cool in an oversized, vintage Nirvana t-shirt and purple track pants. Her hair was up in two baby buns, and she accessorized with heavy chain necklaces. Lola rocked a giant hoodie, blue track pants, and scuffed white sneakers. Billy would definitely approve of these getups. Charlie just looked like a typical suburban dad, as to be expected. He’s not a regular dad; he’s a cool dad.

Sam and Lola’s parents’ relationship after their 2006 divorce is rocky at best, but they’ve gotten to the point where they can talk about each other without going postal. Denise, who is now married to Aaron Phypers, actually shared a story about Charlie on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She told the ladies that Charlie once brought a hooker with him to Thanksgiving! A source close to the Bravo star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that while Denise was livid at the time, she can laugh about it now because she’s “friendly” with her ex.

““[Denise] knows who Charlie is, and honestly, she just laughs about it now that she isn’t with him,” the insider said. “Charlie will always be Charlie at the end of the day, and that’s just who he is. He’s really a good person at heart.”