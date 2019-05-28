Denise Richards: Why She Can Now ‘Laugh’ About Charlie Sheen Bringing A Hooker To Thanksgiving

Denise Richards had no problem airing out her past with Charlie Sheen on ‘RHOBH’. When she revealed that he once took a hooker to Thanksgiving dinner, Denise did so, because she has a ‘friendly’ relationship with her ex!

Denise Richards, 48, and Charlie Sheen, 53, have a fun and friendly relationship. The exes, who split in 2005, have moved on from their tumultuous past, so, Denise’s latest confession on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, didn’t phase neither her nor Charlie. “Denise is very honest about everything, so sharing the hooker bit on ‘RHOBH’ just came natural to her,” a source close to Denise tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY. “She knows who Charlie is, and honestly, she just laughs about it now that she isn’t with him,” the insider says, noting that Denise is happily married to her new husband Aaron Phypers. “Charlie will always be Charlie at the end of the day and that’s just who he is. He’s really a good person at heart,” the source explains.

Although Denise and Charlie had their fair share of ups and downs, especially in the public eye, parenting has brought them closer together throughout the years. “Even though their divorce was difficult, they really came together as the girls grew up. Denise was really instrumental in helping Charlie with his younger boys with his ex-wife Brooke Muller,” the insider reveals. Denise and Charlie share daughters Lola, 13 and Sam, 14. She went on to adopt daughter Eloise, 7, as a single mom in 2011. Charlie also has twin sons from his third marriage with Brooke.



“They really are always there for one another and continue to do things constantly as a family,” the source says of Denise and Charlie. But, “he has no interest in physically appearing on ‘RHOBH’, and Denise wouldn’t expect him to either. The insider explains that their relationship is a friendly on. “Though the road wasn’t easy, they’re happy to be there now and have been for awhile.”

Denise first told the story of Charlie and the hooker on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on May 21. “Charlie came over for Thanksgiving for dinner a few years ago and he had a hooker in the car in the driveway,” she said in a confessional on the hit Bravo show. “He was afraid to tell me. ‘Uh, you know, well, she’s in the driveway. Is it okay if she’s in the driveway?’ I said, ‘Ugh, I’ll set a f***ing plate,’” she explained, adding, “Even a hooker deserves to have Thanksgiving dinner!”

Charlie later confirmed the story. “The turkey I brought was, in fact, a lady of the night and a bit of a harlot,” the actor said in the form of a poem released via his publicist Jeff Ballard to People. He added: “The thighs were especially robust.”