Charlie Sheen Says Denise Richards’ Hooker Story Is ‘True’: The ‘Thighs Were Robust’

Denise Richards was completely honest when she revealed on ‘RHOBH’ that ex Charlie Sheen brought a prostitute to Thanksgiving dinner long after they divorced. He’s now confirmed it and bragging about his ‘harlot.’

As if Denise Richards‘ story about ex-husband Charlie Sheen bringing a hooker over to Thanksgiving dinner at her house a few years ago wasn’t wild enough, it just got even more crazy as he’s not only confirmed it, he’s bragging about it! “The turkey I brought was, in fact, a lady of the night and a bit of a harlot,” Charlie said in the form of a poem released via his publicist Jeff Ballard to PEOPLE. The 53-year-old added “The thighs were especially robust.” We’re not sure if he’s talking about the prostitute’s body or Denise’s turkey on that one.

Denise, 48 made the startling claim about Charlie and the hooker on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on May 21. In a confessional she revealed, “Charlie came over for Thanksgiving for dinner a few years ago and he had a hooker in the car in the driveway. He was afraid to tell me. ‘Uh, you know, well, she’s in the driveway. Is it okay if she’s in the driveway?’ I said, ‘Ugh, I’ll set a f***ing plate.’ Even a hooker deserves to have Thanksgiving dinner!” Damn Denise has a heart of gold…and a whole lot of tolerance.

Charlie put Denise through the ringer both during and well after their 2002 marriage. Denise filed for divorce from the Anger Management star in 2005 when pregnant with their second daughter Lola, now 13. While they briefly reconciled, Denise went ahead with the divorce in Jan. of 2006, asking for a restraining order against the actor, and claimed that he made death threats against her. They’ve gone through ups and downs post-divorce, but Denise has tried to maintain positivity for the sake of their daughters. On Father’s Day in 2015, Charlie in a Twitter rant called Denise the “worst mom alive” and an “evil terrorist sack of landfill rash” who “couldn’t act hot in a fire or wet in a pool. Denise calmly replied with the quote “The less you respond to negative people, the more peaceful your life will become.”

Denise is so magnanimous towards her ex when it comes to anything involving her children that she even invited him to her Sept. of 2018 wedding to Aaron Phypers. In a March 2019 episode of RHOBH, Denise revealed “No matter what’s gone down with Charlie and I, I invite Charlie to anything having to do with the kids and I. Even if he did bring a prostitute as his date, I wouldn’t care,” she joked. “It’s just, it is what it is.”