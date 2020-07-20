Lisa Rinna Seemingly Shades ‘Phony’ Friend Of 20 Years Denise Richards Amid ‘RHOBH’ Drama

Lisa Rinna threw some shade Denise Richards’ way following the ‘RHOBH’ reunion, taking to her Instagram story to call out Denise as a ‘phony’ and implying she should have ‘run’ from their friendship.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion may be over, but the drama is still ongoing! After the reunion special for season 10 of RHOBH was filmed, longtime cast member Lisa Rinna took to her Instagram story with a scathing message seemingly directed toward Denise Richards. In the message, Lisa told her fans, “You have to be true to yourself and if you find out that your friend of 20 years is a phony? run.” Yikes!

The post comes amid drama that both Lisa and Denise find themselves embroiled in. Following the reunion, Lisa’s own longtime friend and new housewife Garcelle Beauvais unfollowed Lisa on Instagram. Denise, for her part, has been dealing with rumors that she had an alleged affair with Brandi Glanville. And even the bond that Denise and Lisa once shared has really come to blows.

Throughout the season, fans have seen Lisa call out Denise — even referring to her as a hypocrite — while the former Bond girl doled out cease and desist orders for the cast to squash any rumors of the alleged affair. Not long before the reunion special was filmed, a source close to Lisa explained that she wouldn’t be surprised if Denise completely stepped away from RHOBH after season 10.

“Rinna thinks Denise will walk away from the show after this season,” the source explained. “It’s really sad because [Lisa and Denise] were friends for so long, but [due to all the drama that went down this season] they are not interested in speaking with each other or repairing their friendship.” Fans have seen through new episodes just how fraught Lisa and Denise’s relationship has become, and how The Bold and the Beautiful actress has been at odds with the rest of the cast, as well.

Season 10 of RHOBH has seriously been one to watch for longtime fans of the Bravo reality TV series. While new episodes of the current season continue to air, fans can rest assured that the housewives will keep teasing what’s to come in the forthcoming episodes and reunion special!

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air Wednesday nights at 9 pm ET on Bravo.