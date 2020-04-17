‘RHOBH’: Denise Richards Sets The Record Straight On Quitting The Show & Skipping The Reunion

After a turbulent season where Denise Richards was estranged from some of her ‘RHOBH’ cast during filming, she tells us EXCLUSIVELY if she plans on attending the show’s reunion and whether she’s up to return for season 11.

Denise Richards did not get along with some of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast mates while filming season 10. Several have even openly wondered if she’s even going to attend the show’s reunion taping to face all of her co-stars. But Denise, 49, is a professional and she most certainly will be attending…even though with the coronavirus outbreak they might not see each other in person. “The only people who’ve said that I’m not going to the reunion are some of the ladies on the show and they never asked me if I was going or not,” Denise tells HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview.

“I’m planning on going if we still have [it]. I don’t know how we’re going to be doing the reunion now. Maybe things will be lifted and we’ll be able to do it, even if it’s on Zoom. But I never said that I wasn’t going to be there. They’re the ones that are saying that,” she continues.

As for how that makes the former Bond Girl feel, “I look at things a little differently. I personally would’ve loved for everything to be played out on the show. We were filming for quite a few months together and why reveal storylines that have been in the media even before it aired?” Denise explains. Like her rumored hook-up with former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville, 47, which has made plenty of headlines, mainly thanks to Brandi stoking the story.

“I think that it’s better to release an exciting trailer to intrigue people to watch the show, and to let everything play out on the show. And now for months, different things have been put out there. But for them to even make that assumption…They’re the only ones saying that I’m not going to be there (for the reunion). Not me. I’ve never said that. And I have not quit,” Denise reveals. As for whether or not she’ll be back for season 11 of RHOBH, it’s not up to her. Denise says, “No one knows who’s going to be back next season. They have to ask us to come back. I never said I quit the show. And Bravo knows that!”