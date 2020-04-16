Why Brandi Glanville ‘Spoke Out’ About Her Reported Affair With Denise Richards: She Won’t ‘Hold Back’

Brandi Glanville is sticking by her story about her rumored hookup with Denise Richards. And, she won’t spare any detail of their friendship during this season of ‘RHOBH!’ Learn why Brandi is confident about her side of the story.

The drama was at an all-time high during last night’s season 10 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and it’s just getting started. This season begs the question — did Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards hook up? Well, if you ask Brandi, 47, while she hasn’t confirmed anything, she has certainly made it seem as though the latter is true. However, Denise, 49,has since denied the intimacy rumors through her representative. Yet, Brandi’s not budging.

“Brandi was really upset that Denise denied their hookup, which is why she began speaking up about it,” a source close to the show tells HollywoodLife, exclusively. The hookup rumors first started in January 2020, and Brandi has continued to tease the situation on social media ever since. “She confronted Denise at a party at Kyle [Richards‘] house and Denise was a bit afraid of what Brandi was going to say when she sat everyone down,” the source continues, explaining, that Brandi “felt like Denise cut her out of her life out of nowhere and made her look like a liar, so she was upset which is why she spoke out. Brandi will not hold back at all this season.”

Brandi and Denise’s reported affair is said to have gone on for months in 2019 while filming season 10 of RHOBH. The former full-time housewife continues to share cryptic tweets and social media posts alluding that the hookup rumors are true.

Meanwhile, Denise is a “very married woman,” as she said in an upcoming scene for future episodes of RHOBH. In forthcoming scenes, Denise is seen storming out of a party at Kyle’s home (mentioned above) with husband Aaron Phypers, after her alleged hookup with Brandi is presumably brought up. Phypers can also be seen getting confrontational with the housewives in the previews.

At the end of last night’s RHOBH premiere, Kyle teased major drama that will happen later in the season.

“We were all so happy [the day of my fashion show]. It’s actually hard to even imagine how terrible things would soon become,” Kyle said in a confessional. After that, text popped up on a black screen that informed viewers that Denise “stopped shooting with the group” in December 2019 — this came after her alleged “months-long affair” with Brandi Glanville was exposed in the press during a cast trip to Rome.

A source previously shared with HollywoodLife that Denise continues to be shocked by Brandi’s actions.

“Denise was stunned to hear that Brandi was saying they hooked up and she has an open marriage,” an insider told us in January when the rumors first began. “Brandi has been telling everyone that Denise and Aaron have an open marriage, and Denise is adamant that a hookup never happened. All of this has actually sparked the end of Denise and Brandi’s friendship.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is all new every Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Be sure to check out our weekly recaps to stay up date on all the drama!