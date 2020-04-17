RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais Reveals Whether Denise Richards Will Show Up To Season 10 Reunion

Garcelle Beauvais ‘understands why’ Denise Richards is ‘feeling nervous’ about ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 10. She revealed to HollywoodLife whether fans can expect to see Denise at the reunion special.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have only seen the premiere episode of season 10 and there’s already a lot of drama — much of it involving Denise Richards. With an explosive debut episode, fans and cast members alike were left to wonder whether or not Denise would appear in the reunion special, and new housewife Garcelle Beauvais has some thoughts on the matter. “I think Denise is really feeling nervous about the season and I can understand why,” Garcelle shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. Despite the turmoil of the season and all the drama that was reported on prior to the season 10 premiere, Garcelle still has hope that Denise will make an appearance once the reunion is set to film.

“I would think she would show up just because she’s professional,” Garcelle said of Denise. “And, you know, I think she also wants to have her piece, so I hope she shows up. I will have a seat at the couch waiting for her.” As for whether or not Denise’s second official season on the show will be her last, Garcelle confessed, “I don’t know. I really don’t know. I can’t see it. She enjoyed the show. She had so much fun the first season that I think this was jarring for her because it’s like a complete 180. But I don’t know.”

The whiplash turn from Denise’s first season on the series to her second came under the guise of rumors that she had an affair with former cast member Brandi Glanville. Throughout the premiere episode, Lisa Rinna made it a point to remind audiences — and by extension Denise — that the women “sign up to show our real lives — you can’t hide anything.” Indeed, Lisa also insisted that, “Denise has a secret,” and “no matter how hard” she tries to keep it hidden, “the truth always comes out.”

For her part, Brandi has been doubling down on the alleged affair, and even went on a Twitter rant during the season 10 premiere, critiquing a lot of Denise’s actions — including her treatment of a waiter. Both on and off-camera, there’s clearly a lot more in store for fans of RHOBH. For more drama from season 10, tune-in to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airing at 8pm Wednesday nights on Bravo.