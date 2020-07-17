Brandi Glanville Reveals Why She Skipped The ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Amid Drama With Denise Richards

‘RHOBH’ star Brandi Glanville opened up about why she wasn’t involved in the show’s reunion episode. She will instead sit down for a one-on-one with Andy Cohen.

Brandi Glanville has opened up about why she skipped The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, amid drama surrounding her alleged affair with co-star Denise Richards. “Production called me the day of the reunion. We both mutually agreed that it was best if I didn’t attend the reunion,” she told Celeb Magazine on July 17. “They wanted the other women to hash out their differences without me being there.”

The 47-year-old said she would have taken the focus away from the show’s full-time cast members if she attended. “Had I been there, I would have been the Camille [Grammer] of the last reunion. I would come in at the end of the reunion and then I would end up being the focal point even though I wasn’t a full-time cast member,” she said. “The women needed to hash out their differences and air their grievances with what went on in the season as it pertained to full-time cast members.”

Brandi then dished that she’ll be “doing a one-on-one with Andy Cohen separately from the ladies.” The RHOBH reunion filmed virtually on July 16, and a source close to the cast told HollywoodLife exclusively that the decision about whether or not Brandi would attend was very last minute. “She wasn’t allowed to be there because of the cease and desist letter she was served, and the network felt it was too big of an issue to have her with everything going on with Denise,” the insider dished.

“This really frustrated and upset her as she wanted to be there but she understood. She knows she was a huge part of this season’s storyline and felt like she had a lot to say. The reunion was long and the ladies were exhausted afterwards. It was all done on Zoom. All of the main cast were in attendance including Denise.”

Denise and Brandi’s alleged affair hasn’t yet been discussed on the show, but in a new preview for the July 22 episode, viewers got a glimpse at Brandi flirting with Denise and her husband, Aaron Phypers. The clip began with the two women hanging out at Kyle Richards‘ party, and while behind Kyle’s at-home bar, Brandi spanks Denise on the rear-end. Then, she faces both Denise and Aaron and says, “As much as you guys are co-dependent-ish, and I like it … I want to be a throuple with you guys”.