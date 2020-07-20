Denise Richards ‘Fought Back’ Against ‘Attacks’ On Her At Dramatic ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Taping

Denise Richards was on the receiving end of the drama at the ‘RHOBH’ season 10 reunion taping, HollywoodLife has learned. Though, she held her own throughout the hours-long taping. Find out which one of her costars jumped to her defense.

Denise Richards was the target of brutal interrogations at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 reunion taping on July 16. However, the Bold and the Beautiful actress, 49, responded with vengeance. “The ladies went in really hard on Denise at the reunion. Despite this, she held her own very well and fought back,” a source close to production tells HollywoodLife, exclusively.

Though, Denise did have an ally through some parts of the hours-long reunion taping. “Garcelle [Beauvais] jumped to her defense on several occasions, but nobody else did,” the insider says, explaining, “They [the cast] felt Denise had to answer to a lot of things and wasn’t honest all season. They felt a lot of her answers weren’t making sense.”

The source goes on to note that Denise took the brunt of the drama. “The ladies came at her for sure and Denise felt attacked. She absolutely took the brunt end of the stick. She was the hottest topic at the reunion because of [husband] Aaron [Phypers] and Brandi [Glanville],” the insider reveals.

Fans of the show will know that Denise has been accused all season of having an alleged affair with Brandi during her marriage with Aaron. Denise has vehemently denied the affair allegation since the news was reported in early January — following the cast trip to Rome. Meanwhile, Brandi continues to claim the alleged affair did indeed happen. The former full-time RHOBH star recently shared a photo to Twitter, which appeared to show her and Denise kissing.

“Every single topic was covered… No stone went unturned,” the source adds of the reunion taping, which still has no air date.

Just one day after the virtual reunion taping, Lisa Rinna took to Instagram to give fans some insight into the drama that ensued. In a since-deleted Instagram Story post on Friday, July 17, Rinna wrote, “Reunion was bullsh-t today. I’ve never said that in 6 years. I guess cease and desists do work.” The latter seemed to reference the cease and desist letter that Denise had issued to Brandi earlier this season. Brandi confirmed the letter on Twitter when she told a fan she refused to speak about Denise due to the cease and desist.

It’s evident that the reunion drama reached a boiling point, because Garcelle unfollowed Rinna on Instagram, as did Denise, who also unfollowed costars Erika Jayne Girardi and Teddi Mellencamp. Brandi was not present for the reunion taping.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 pm ET. Check back at HollywoodLife for weekly recaps and more exclusive tea!