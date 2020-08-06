Garcelle Beauvais Reveals Why She’s ‘A Little Scared’ To Return To ‘RHOBH’ For A 2nd Season

Garcelle Beauvais is ‘hoping’ Bravo asks her to return to ‘RHOBH’ after she brought a fresh and funny personality to the explosive 10th season! However, one cast member warned her that every rookie’s 2nd season isn’t so pleasant.

Garcelle Beauvais is hopeful that Bravo will ask her to return as a full-time cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But, she’s admittedly scared to return after costar Lisa Rinna shared some veteran tea with her. “At the reunion, actually, Rinna said, ‘Your first season is always nice and pleasant and the second one they come for you,'” Garcelle recalled on SiriusXM’s EW Live with Jessica Shaw on August 6. “And I said ‘is that a warning’ and she said ‘yes!’ So I’m a little scared. I’m a little scared,” she admitted.

As HollywoodLife previously reported, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 reunion was filmed on July 16. And, things presumably got heated because following the taping, both Garcelle and Denise Richards unfollowed Rinna on social media. Additionally, The Bold and the Beautiful actress also unfollowed costars Erika Jayne Girardi and Teddi Mellencamp.

Elsewhere in Garcelle’s interview, Shaw asked if the women got together after the Season 10 reunion taping to “rehash everything.” It turns out that some of them did, and two others apparently didn’t get the invite.

“No one talked. Apparently some of them got together afterwards but me and Sutton weren’t invited,” Garcelle revealed, adding that not everyone received Denise’s cease and desist letter. “Some people got it. I did not get a cease and desist,” she said, noting that it was “amazing that she [Denise] was able to do that, honestly.” Garcelle also revealed that the cease and desist letter will be discussed at the reunion. “Yes of course, come on. Rinna’s gonna bring it up, absolutely,” she said.

Garcelle also weighed in on if she believes Denise will return for Season 11, following the drama about her alleged affair with Brandi Glanville — which was the central topic of Season 10. “We talked about that yesterday. I said I hope so,” Garcelle said, explaining, “She’s like if you don’t come back, I’m not coming back and I’m like and if you don’t come back, I’m not coming back.”

A source with knowledge of the Season 10 reunion taping previously told HollywoodLife that Denise took the “brunt” of the drama from the other women. “The ladies went in really hard on Denise at the reunion. Despite this, she held her own very well and fought back,” the insider said.

Fans of the show will know that Denise has been accused all season of having an alleged affair with former full-time Beverly Hills Housewife Brandi — during her marriage with Aaron Phypers. Denise has vehemently denied the affair allegation since the news was reported in early January. Denise has also made it clear on the show that she and Aaron “do not have an open marriage.”

The actress added that Bravo is thinking about beginning filming on Season 11 in September. Though the network has not confirmed anything about the next season. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 pm ET. Check back at HollywoodLife for weekly recaps and more exclusive tea!