Charlize Theron Steps Out With Adorable Daughters Jackson, 8 & August, 3, For Dinner At Nobu

Charlize Theron stepped out of quarantine to enjoy a fun dinner with her two daughters Jackson and August, at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, CA and they looked happy and stylish during the outing.

Charlize Theron, 44, showed off her most important role of all, a doting mom, when she went out to have dinner with her two precious daughters Jackson, 8, and August, 3, on June 20! The actress made a rare public appearance when she showed up to Nobu restaurant in Malibu, CA looking as stylish as could be with her two girls, who were also dressed to impress. The blonde beauty wore a black blazer over a long black dress and accessorized with a dark blue scarf as Jackson wore her own black blazer over a red patterned dress and August donned a pink hoodie. The trio also wore face masks to stay protected from the coronavirus pandemic that’s still in effect.

Before the dinner outing, Charlize and her girls, who she adopted in 2012 and 2015, had been quarantining at home together and staying pretty private. They stayed close together while getting their food, and seemed to make their health a priority by being very much aware of their surroundings. Despite their carefulness, they still looked happy to be out and getting some fresh air and delicious food!

Charlize is known for being keeping her children out of the spotlight as much as she can when it comes to her public career. A month before the Nobu run, she took to Instagram to share a sweet throwback photo that showed her holding a then baby Jackson in a car while on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road. She of course blocked out Jackson’s face with a heart emoji in the pic but left a funny caption that proved she loves joking about being a mom.

“I became a mom right before we started shooting. At least my child will forever have the fun fact of “I spent most of the first year of my life in a war rig” (special appearance by my incredible costumer Inge Hough),” the caption read.

Perhaps Charlize’s fun-loving close relationship with her children comes directly from her close relationship with her own mom. The Sweet November star even brought her mom as her date to the 2020 Oscars in Feb. 9 and the mother-daughter duo shared many laughs and emotional moments on the red carpet. It was a rare and stunning sight to see that warmed the hearts of many viewers.