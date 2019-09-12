See Pic
Charlize Theron Shows Off New Bowl Haircut While Out & About With Daughter August, 3 — Pic

Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron stepped out rocking her new bowl cut during an outing on Sept. 11. with her adorable 3-year-old daughter August. The Oscar winner is totally bringing this hairstyle back in style.

Charlize Theron, 44, is making the bowl haircut look really good. The actress showed off her brand-new cut while out and about with her little girl August, 3. As Charlize walked around Los Angeles, her bowl haircut with pretty blonde highlights was on full display. Charlize paired her sleek new haircut with a polka dot dress and sunglasses. Her daughter looked adorable in a printed top and sequined skirt.

Charlize first debuted her bowl haircut on Instagram on Sept. 2. The Oscar winner shocked everyone with her new look. “She’s baaaaack #Fast9,” Charlize captioned her Instagram photo. Charlize got the major hair makeover for her role in the upcoming Fast & Furious movie. The actress plays Cipher, who was one of the main antagonists of the last film. In The Fate of the Furious, Charlize had dreads.

The Oscar winner is usually rocking long blonde locks or a sleek blonde bob. Charlize did dye her hair dark brown before the Oscars and showed off her new look on the red carpet.

Charlize is all about major transformations for a role. She looks unrecognizable as Megyn Kelly in the upcoming movie Bombshell, which is about the downfall of Fox News mogul Roger Ailes. Charlize looks like Megyn’s twin. The makeup game for Bombshell is seriously on point. Bombshell is set to be released on Dec. 20. Charlize also notoriously gained 30 pounds and wore prosthetic teeth to portray the real-life serial killer Aileen Wuornos in the 2003 crime drama Monster, which earned Charlize the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2004. Charlize then shaved her head to play Furiosa in the 2015 film Mad Max: Fury Road.