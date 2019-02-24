Charlize Theron Shows Off Dramatic Dark Hair Makeover In Sexy Backless Gown At Oscars

Charlize Theron is always a red carpet fashionista, so it’s no surprise she totally stayed on the Oscars red carpet. The Oscar winner wowed in a backless gown and showed off her major dark hair makeover!

Charlize Theron, 43, may just be presenting at the 2019 Oscars, but she walked away a winner on the red carpet. She dazzled in a backless baby blue dress by the one and only Dior. But Charlize turned heads because of her dark hair makeover. The Oscar winner usually rocks bright blonde hair, but she debuted her dark brown hair on the Oscars red carpet. Her new brown hair was styled in a sleek bob. Her hairstylist revealed the details behind her new look. “Hair is your greatest accessory and the best way to transform a look quickly. This week we changed @charlizeafrica color and this morning we chopped off her hair,” Adir Abergel wrote on Instagram. Her bright red lip made her entire look pop!

She also wore BVLGARI’s iconic Serpenti collection, including a white gold double wrap high jewelry necklace with a matching bracelet, along with a high jewelry diamond necklace of over 75 carats and high jewelry earrings with 25 carats of sapphires. She also had on high jewelry bracelets and rings. All in all, the brunette beauty had on a total of over 300 carats of diamonds and almost 30 carats of sapphires on the red carpet.

The actress has been on fire when it comes to style this year. In Jan. 2019 alone, Charlize rocked two incredible looks. She wowed in a beautiful black and white Dior gown with a sexy keyhole neckline at the 2019 Golden Globes. One week later, she was a silver goddess in a stunning Givenchy gown. Charlize has worn some of the most iconic dresses on the Oscars red carpet over the years. When she won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2004, Charlize wore a sparkling Gucci gown. In 2016, she sizzled in a plunging red Dior dress. Her last Oscars appearance was in 2017, and the actress wowed in a gold lamé Dior gown.

Charlize will be teaming up with Seth Rogen for the all-new comedy Long Shot, which will be released in May 3, 2019. While she’s known for her dramatic roles like Monster, Atomic Blonde, and Mad Max: Fury Road, Charlize has proven she has major comedy skills as well in movies like Tully, Young Adult, and now Long Shot.