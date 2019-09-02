Charlize Theron Gets Bowl Haircut & Is Unrecognizable – Before & After Pics

Cipher has a new hair-do! Charlize is reprising her role as the criminal mastermind for ‘Fast & Furious 9’ but looks totally different without her trademark blonde locks.

Charlize Theron, 44, has a new look! The usually blonde actress has been rocking a brunette bob as of late, but debuted an even shorter cut on Monday, September 2 via her personal Instagram page. The chic bowl cut has Charlize still rocking the darker brown shade, but is boldly accented with blonde highlights on top — but drastically different than how we’re used to seeing her. In the photo, Charlize layers a red and black tank top, and accessorizes with two small silver hoop earrings in her right ear. She completed her look with a classic smokey eye and nude lip.

“She’s baaaaack #Fast9,” Charlize captioned the image. The photo appeared to be taken on the set of Fast & Furious 9 in London, where Charlize is reprising her role as cyberterrorist Cipher. The look is a notable shift for the character, who sported lengthy blonde dreadlocks in the series’ eighth installment, Fate of the Furious. Production on the ninth film began in the UK on June 24, and the film is scheduled to be released in May 2020.

Charlize’s four million followers immediately began reacting to the image, including famous pal January Jones. “This hair is next level good. But would only look good on you 😍,” January wrote. Her Fast & Furious co-star Tyrese Gibson chimed in, “Damn we missed you!!!!!!!!!!!!” and Michael B. Jordan implied he liked the image, simply sharing a “👀” emoji. While Michael and Charlize haven’t worked together in a film, the duo interviewed each other for our sister publication Variety’s Actors on Actors series last December.

In the first image, which features Charlize’s side profile, production trucks can be seen in the background, and the second is black-and-white snap of what could be a foldable director’s chair, labelled “Cipher.” In addition to Charlize, the star-studded cast includes Vin Diesel, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and John Cena.

Other fans seemed to love the new look, writing “SHE LOOKS FLIPPIN AMAZINGGGG 😍😍👸 such a queen!!!” and “Wow! that haircut is awesome! 👌😉.” Several followers even tagged their friends, suggesting that they want to try the edgy style. Of note, this isn’t Charlize’s only new style lately, as she was nearly unrecognizable in her role as Megyn Kelly in the trailer for the upcoming film Bombshell.