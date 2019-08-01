‘Hobbs & Shaw’: ‘Fast & Furious’ Spinoff Is Everything Fans Of The Franchise Could Ever Want

The ninth installment of the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise may be missing Dom and Letty, but the dream team of Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham prove there is no putting the brakes on this series.

It’s been almost two decades since the first Fast & Furious movie hit theaters, but there’s clearly no slowing down one of the most bankable franchises in movie history. With a gross of over $5 billion from the previous eight films, the new spinoff, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, will not only likely add a hefty sum to that grand total at the box-office, but will accomplish exactly it’s goal: to cement Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Jason Statham as the undeniable, reigning action dream team.

While Vin Diesel and Paul Walker‘s bromance from the original F&F movies was built on heart, Johnson and Statham bank on their antagonistic banter to sell their partnership, with the film’s shining moments being when the unlikely heroes take jabs at each other while trying to save the world. I won’t spoil much of the plot for you — mostly because I’ll venture a safe guess that if you’re going to see Hobbs & Shaw, you’re not interested in that anyway. You’re coming for the action and the comedy, and in those departments, director David Leitch delivers.

When Hobbs and Shaw aren’t hurdling insults at each other like they’re in the middle of Real Housewives reunion, they are engrossed in an epic car chase across London, battling dozens of bad guys in Moscow, and turning Samoa into their own personal pyrotechnic playground, all to vanquish the evil Idris Elba, a.k.a the “black Superman,” a.k.a. Brixton, a former British agent and pal of Shaw’s who’s been turned into a literal Terminator. Along for the ride is her majesty, Princess Margaret — wait, sorry, I mean, Hattie, Shaw’s sister, who functions less as a third wheel as you might imagine. It’s a badass role for Vanessa Kirby, who should really consider sticking with this genre after this and Mission:Impossible — Fallout.

As Fast & Furious 9 will continue the main series’ narrative next May without Johnson or Statham, it was very enjoyable to see these two get a moment to go all-out on their own. The action was non-stop, the jokes hit all the right notes, and keep an eye out for more than a few cameos from the franchise’s past and Johnson’s famous Instagram followers. Overall, with spectacular stunts and lots of laughs, there’s definitely room in the garage for this spin-off to have a spot longterm.