Charlize Theron Cuddles Daughter Jackson In Rare, Intimate Photo From ‘Mad Max’ Set

Charlize Theron took to Instagram to reminisce about becoming ‘a mom right before we started shooting’ the 2015 film ‘Mad Max: Fury Road,’ sharing a sweet photo that featured her now 8-year-old daughter, Jackson.

It’s been five years since the film Mad Max: Fury Road drove into theaters and Charlize Theron is remembering her time on the set of the film in an incredibly sweet way. The Oscar-winner, 44, took to her Instagram account on May 14, marking five years since the Oscar-winning film’s release. In her post, Charlize shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself in full character get-up sitting in her ‘war rig’ and cuddling up to her daughter, Jackson. Jackson, who was a barely one-year-old at the time, clung to her mom’s chest, as Charlize laid back wearing sunglasses to shield her eyes from the beaming desert sun.

The actress, who is quite protective when it comes to her personal life, also did her part to shield Jackson’s identity, adding a large, purple heart emoji over the sweet tot’s face. “I became a mom right before we started shooting,” Charlize began the caption to her endearing post. “At least my child will forever have the fun fact of ‘I spent most of the first year of my life in a war rig.'” Charlize also gave a shoutout to her ‘incredible costumer,’ Inge Hough, also pictured in the photo.

Charlize adopted Jackson in 2012 and daughter August in 2015. The actress rarely posts photos of her youngsters, shielding them from the eyes of fans and media outlets, although she has been spotted out and about with the youngsters from time to time. The last photo that Charlize shared of her little ones together was on World Adoption Day in November 2016. The image only featured her daughters’ hands with cute faces drawn on them. Prior to her recent throwback, the only other image of Jackson that she shared was from a 2019 August vacation, and featured Jackson’s face hidden behind leaves with the caption “we don’t wanna leaves.” The stunning Bombshell actress is so proud of her little ones, and clearly has so much pride in being their mom!

Charlize and a number of the cast and crew members of Mad Max: Fury Road took to social media yesterday to commemorate the release of the 2015 movie. In the film, Charlize plays Imperator Furiosa, a rig driver who smuggles young women out of a post-apocalyptic colony to newfound salvation. While on the run, Furiosa and the women take the help of Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy), as they ride the Fury Road from antagonist Immortan Joe and his followers. The film earned 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and won six of the coveted statuettes.