Charlize Theron Sizzles In A Black One-Shoulder Dior Couture Dress At The Oscars With Her Mom

Charlize Theron is on our list of best dressed stars at the Oscars! The ‘Bombshell’ actress showed off her amazing figure in a black Dior Couture dress with a thigh high slit. Charlize and her mom shared a sweet moment on the red carpet!

Charlize Theron was a whole production on the red carpet at the 92nd Academy Awards in LA on Sunday night. The Bombshell actress, 44, turned heads in tight black Dior Couture gown. The one-shoulder dress featured a peplum center, a sultry slit and a long wavy train.

The actress stepped out in a pair of black open-toe heels. Charlize kept her jewelry minimal, but made a statement with her silver diamond teardrop necklace. She wore her pixie cut straight with a dramatic side part. — A completely different hairstyle than her dark bob in 2019.

Charlize posed for solo photos on the red carpet, but she wasn’t alone. The actress brought her mom as her date to the Oscars, and she looked beautiful in a sparkling green dress. Charlize’s mom gushed over daughter during a red carpet interview.

Charlize Theron on the red carpet at the 2020 Oscars in Los Angeles, CA on February 9. (Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

“I’m always surprised, absolutely. It’s mind-blowing,” Charlize’s mom told E! of her daughter’s impeccable and impressive body of work. Charlize, who is nominated tonight for Actress in a Leading Role, for her brilliant portrayal of Megyn Kelly in Bombshell, replied, “Aw! I’ve already won!”

The Oscars for Charlize, a veteran actress in Hollywood, is a night she doesn’t take for granted.