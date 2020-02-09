Oscars Winners 2020: Brad Pitt & More — Full List

The results are in! The biggest movies of the year, as well as those who worked on them, were honored during the 2020 Oscars on Feb. 9. Here’s who took home the awards!

There were so many amazing movies that came out during the last year, and the best of the best were recognized at the Academy Awards on Feb. 9, 2020. Awards were given out to the actors/actresses, as well as those behind the scenes, during the biggest award show of the year. Throughout the telecast, the winners were announced and those who received statues got to take the stage to give speeches. With no host at the show this year, there was extra time for meaningful and inspirational speeches from the winners.

Stars like Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern, Renee Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Adam Driver, Cynthia Eirvo, Charlize Theron, Saoirse Ronan and more are nominated at this year’s Oscars. We’ll be updating the winners list in real time as the awards are given out, with the winners identified in BOLD on the list below. Check out the list of Oscars winners here:

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

Animated Feature Film

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Animated Short

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Dcera (Daughter)

Best Picture

Ford v. Ferrari

The Irishman

JoJo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

1917

Parasite

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, JoJo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain & Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Price, The Two Popes

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little WOmen

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best Director

Martin Scorcese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite

Costume Design

The Irishman

JoJo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford V. Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Sound Editing

Ford V. Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Score

Joker

Little WOmen

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Live Action Short

Brotherhood

NEFTA Football Club

The Neighbor’s Window

Saria

A Sister

Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary Short

In The Absence

Learning To Skateboard In War Zone if You’re A Girl

Live Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk/Run Cha-Cha

International Feature Film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Ls Miserables

Pain & Glory

Parasite

Production Design

The Irishman

JoJo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Parasite

Film Editing

Ford v. Ferrari

The Irishman

JoJo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Makeup & Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman

JoJo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Original Screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Parasite

Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – Toy Story 4

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You” – Breakthrough

“Into The Unknown” – Frozen 2

“Stand Up” – Harriet

Other attendees at the 2020 Oscars included Chrissy Metz, Billie Eilish, Idina Menzel, Janelle Monae and more. The show aired on ABC. Congratulations to all the big winners!