Oscars Winners 2020: Brad Pitt & More — Full List
The results are in! The biggest movies of the year, as well as those who worked on them, were honored during the 2020 Oscars on Feb. 9. Here’s who took home the awards!
There were so many amazing movies that came out during the last year, and the best of the best were recognized at the Academy Awards on Feb. 9, 2020. Awards were given out to the actors/actresses, as well as those behind the scenes, during the biggest award show of the year. Throughout the telecast, the winners were announced and those who received statues got to take the stage to give speeches. With no host at the show this year, there was extra time for meaningful and inspirational speeches from the winners.
Stars like Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern, Renee Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Adam Driver, Cynthia Eirvo, Charlize Theron, Saoirse Ronan and more are nominated at this year’s Oscars. We’ll be updating the winners list in real time as the awards are given out, with the winners identified in BOLD on the list below. Check out the list of Oscars winners here:
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
Animated Feature Film
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Animated Short
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Dcera (Daughter)
Best Picture
Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
JoJo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
1917
Parasite
Best Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, JoJo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain & Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Price, The Two Popes
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little WOmen
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best Director
Martin Scorcese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite
Costume Design
The Irishman
JoJo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford V. Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Sound Editing
Ford V. Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original Score
Joker
Little WOmen
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Live Action Short
Brotherhood
NEFTA Football Club
The Neighbor’s Window
Saria
A Sister
Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Documentary Short
In The Absence
Learning To Skateboard In War Zone if You’re A Girl
Live Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk/Run Cha-Cha
International Feature Film
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Ls Miserables
Pain & Glory
Parasite
Production Design
The Irishman
JoJo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Parasite
Film Editing
Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
JoJo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Makeup & Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman
JoJo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Original Screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Parasite
Original Song
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – Toy Story 4
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman
“I’m Standing With You” – Breakthrough
“Into The Unknown” – Frozen 2
“Stand Up” – Harriet
Other attendees at the 2020 Oscars included Chrissy Metz, Billie Eilish, Idina Menzel, Janelle Monae and more. The show aired on ABC. Congratulations to all the big winners!