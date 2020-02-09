Oscars Red Carpet 2020: Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie & More Stars Dazzle

The most highly-anticipated awards show of the year has arrived. Before the Oscars ceremony gets underway, there’s the red carpet. The Oscars red carpet is the place for the stars to step out in their very best.

It’s all been leading up to this. When it comes to the awards shows, the Oscars are the best of the best. Not only are the most exceptional performances of the year rewarded, but the stars bring their fashion A-game on the red carpet. One of the first celebrities to arrive was the one and only Billy Porter. The Pose star wowed in a high-necked golden bodice that almost looked like feathered armor. He paired the bodice with a printed skirt. Kelly Ripa looked beautiful in a gorgeous black gown while walking the red carpet with husband Mark Consuelos.

Joker star Zazie Beetz dazzled in a sequined black two-piece outfit that fit her like a glove. Blac Chyna was a surprising celebrity on the red carpet and she looked amazing in a plunging velvet gown with a thigh-high slit and structured shoulders. Kristin Cavallari stunned in a baby blue strapless gown for the event. The young and talented stars of 1917, George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman, looked dapper on their very first Oscars red carpet.

Nominees Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Cynthia Erivo, and more have been wowing on every red carpet during awards season. Charlize turned heads at the 2020 Golden Globes in a lime green gown, while Saoirse slayed in a sparkling silver gown. Cynthia totally dazzled at the Globes in a black beaded dress.

For a number of stars, this is the first time they’ve walked the Oscars red carpet. Florence Pugh is a first-time nominee for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Amy March in Little Women. Billie Eilish, fresh off her epic Grammys wins, will perform during the ceremony.

Last year’s Oscars red carpet featured a number of show-stopping looks. Lady Gaga wowed in a gorgeous black gown, while Jennifer Lopez sizzled in a silver sparkling dress. Billy stole the show in a glamorous tuxedo gown.