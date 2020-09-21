Kourtney Kardashian’s Makeup Routine Revealed: How To Achieve Her Signature ‘Soft Glam’ Look

Unlike her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian prefers a natural looking makeup routine that gives her a ‘soft glam’ appearance. Now her makeup artist is sharing exactly how she gets that gorgeous glow.

Kourtney Kardashian is the most natural looking of her sisters when it comes to having what her Poosh site calls wearing “no-make-up-makeup” vibe. She always looks gorgeous and polished, but it usually comes across as just her natural beauty shining through. Her makeup artist Patrick Ta broke down exactly how Kourtney achieves her “soft glam” look in a new post on her Poosh website, using this photo as his goal example.

When it came to the 41-year-old’s flawless visage, Patrick advised he took “advantage of different brush textures and applicators when applying makeup” to her face. He likes “the brush-blend-press-fluff-blend-spray technique when working on Kourt’s base and face.” First he used Oxygenetix foundation “with a dense brush to ensure the skin was fresh and dewy.” He then used a beauty blender for a natural finish. After foundation and a highlighter around her eyes, Patrick then applied “loose powder to allow the skin to still look dewy.”

For contouring, Patrick said he “applied the Ilia Nightlife bronzer in ‘Novelty’ to the hollows of Kourt’s cheekbones using a small contour brush to give some dimension to the face. For blush, I used a synthetic fluffy brush, applying the Patrick Ta Blush in ‘She’s So LA’ to the apples of Kourt’s cheeks. Using Ilia DayLite highlighter powder in the shade ‘Decades,’ I applied to the high points of the cheekbones and collar bones using a short synthetic brush, tapping the product into the skin.” He topped it off by spraying Kourt’s face with a light mist to that her skin had “a naturally luminous finish while allowing the makeup to last all day.”

For Kourtney’s eyes, the trick was to “Shadow the upper lash line first and then blend the color out and upward to create your shape. And remember to double curl your lashes.” To get the mom of three‘s eyes to look “soft and sultry,” Patrick turned to the Dose of Colors Friendcation eyeshadow palette, starting with a medium brown “in the upper lash line, blending it out and upward to create the shape with a fluffy eyeshadow brush. Then I went back into the same area using the darker brown shade for added depth and dimension.”

“Next, I applied the same shades to her lower lash line using a short, dense synthetic brush, blending out with the same fluffy brush I used for the crease shade,” he explained. Patrick also gave Kourt’s sister Kim Kardashian some product love, noting that he curled Kourt’s lashes twice and used two coats of Kim’s KKW Beauty Mascara on both the top and bottom lashes.

As for Kourtney’s lips, Patrick says a “nude on nude pout will never let you down.” He explained that he used the “KKW Beauty Liner in Nude 1.5 paired with a silky matte nude to fill in the rest. I love applying my lip creme with a brush—it makes it much cleaner for softly defined lines.” Unfortunately for Kourt’s other cosmetics queen sister Kyler Jenner, the 23-year-old’s beauty products didn’t make the list for this “no make-up makeup” look. But the end result was so gorgeous yet natural looking at the same time.