Kourtney Kardashian Loses Her Eyebrows & Looks Wild Using Insta Filter During Khloe’s Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian is unrecognizable without eyebrows in a closeup selfie she shared on June 29! The mom of 3 donned a fresh face in the new snap, which included her custom sweatshirt from sis, Khloe’s 36th birthday party!

Kourtney Kardashian is eyebrow-less in a new selfie she post to her Instagram Stories on Monday night! The Poosh founder, 41, shared a clear look at her smooth complexion, and somehow removed her thick, brunette eyebrows. Kourtney presumably used a social media filter for the drastic change. Nonetheless, many models, including her younger sister Kendall Jenner, have temporarily bleached their brows or removed the facial hair for fashion shows and photoshoots.

(Photo credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram/TewssDaily)

Kourtney’s new selfie will eventually expire, due to the snap being uploaded to her Instagram Stories — which go away after 24 hours. Luckily, many fans screen-grabbed the photo, as seen above. A makeup free Kourtney, who gave a slight mean mug at the camera, captioned the pic, “Sup.” She wore a custom pink sweatshirt that read “HBD Khloe” on the right shoulder — a party favor from Khloe Kardashian‘s recent 36th birthday celebrations on June 27.

Kourtney Kardashian at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards. (Photo credit: REX/Shutterstock)

Though Kourtney’s eyebrows were non-existent in the new photo, she did indeed have brows at Khloe’s birthday bash this past weekend. The Good American founder shared a collection of photos from the outdoor party — put together by none other than family’s go-to party planner, Mindy Weiss.

Khloe’s 36th birthday party featured a pink and white theme with flowers by florist Jeff Leatham, another Kardashian favorite when it comes to throwing lavish events. Upon arrival, guests were greeted by a massive “KoKo” balloon display, which sat behind an outdoor fireplace. Heart-shaped rose displays floated in the pool, as tall, white candles lined the water.

Other party favors included pink and white masks with Khloe’s face on the them to keep safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Party goers munched on sweet and savory desserts that were laid out smorgasbord-style on a decorated table. Khloe stayed true to her pink theme with heart-shaped grilled cheese sandwiches that featured gooey pink cheese.

Khloe later thanked a number of her loved ones — including ex Tristan Thompson — for helping make her 36th birthday a special one. In addition to Tristan, she also tagged sister Kylie Jenner, Mindy Weiss, Jeff Leatham, and her assistant, Alexa Okyle, in a post on Instagram. Khloe and Tristan’s 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson was also at the party.