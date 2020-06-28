Khloe Kardashian Smothers Sister Kourtney In Hilarious Couch Fight At Her 36th Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner shared a sneak peek into the incredible fun Khloe Kardashian was having at her 36th birthday party on June 27 and it included a massive couch fight with her sisters that brought on many laughs.

Khloe Kardashian turned 36 on June 27 and she celebrated the special day with an amazing birthday party that included a huge couch fight that had a laughing Kourtney Kardashian, 41, pinned down for a few seconds! Kylie Jenner, 22, shared numerous video clips of the party and hilarious fight to her Instagram story and it proved that a group of sisters definitely know how to have a good time when they’re all in the same room for a special occasion.

In one of the music-filled clips, Khloe can be seen sitting on top of Kourtney while on the couch as she also pulls at the clothes of little sister Kendall Jenner, 24, who is standing near the couch. Kourtney tries to get up but can’t as laughter ensues between them and Kendall attempts to get away but soon surrenders by laying the top half of her body on the couch. In the next clip, Khloe can be seen trying to grab Kendall’s purse but the model soon pulls it back and jokingly tells the camera, “Freak! Freak!” as she laughs.

The fun didn’t stop there either. In another video, Khloe throws a silver heel across the floor and in another, Khloe, Kourtney and Kendall are dancing and playfully pushing each other in front of a bunch of pink balloons. One of the last clips shows Kourtney and Kendall running away from the house outside as Kylie films them and laughs. “They left real quick!” she says.

Before Kylie posted her videos of Khloe’s party, the birthday girl was greeted with a lot of well wishes from family and friends on social media. Kim Kardashian, 39, who wasn’t seen in Kylie’s clips, was one of the first to give a shout-out to her little sister and called her “a beautiful soul.” Khloe’s mom Kris Jenner, 64, also showed her third-born child love with sweet words. “I hope you have so much sparkle in your day today my beautiful girl… you are an amazing daughter, sister, auntie friend and confidant and you are the entire world to your precious daughter True!!!!!!” part of her message read.

Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson, 28, who is the father of her two-year-old daughter True, also shared a loving post. “I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person,” he wrote in the caption for an adorable pic of him with Khloe and True. “I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian.”