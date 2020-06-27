Kim Kardashian & More Send Love To ‘Beautiful Soul’ Khloe On Her 36th Birthday: ‘I Love You Forever’

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and more family and friends took to social media to wish Khloe Kardashian a Happy 36th Birthday with gorgeous pics that showed off her incredible looks over the years.

Khloe Kardashian turned 36 on June 27 and the closest people in her life made sure to let her know just how loved she is on her special day. Kim Kardashian, 39, Kris Jenner, 64, and more were just some of the first family members and friends to give shout-outs to Khloe on the first day of her new year and they made sure to add some beautiful photos of her along with their loving messages.

“Happy Birthday to the most beautiful soul!” Kim’s message began. “Thank you for always being so positive and thoughtful and caring towards everyone always! You are so loyal and just care so much about everyone around you. Your light glows and I’m so proud to be your sister. I love you forever! Happy Birthday @khloekardashian ✨”

The older sis added a pic of a smiling Khloe sitting while wrapped in a white towel and getting her makeup done with a brush. She had her hair back and her eyelashes were on point.

Kris’ message for Khloe, who is her third-born child, was one of the most heartfelt. She added various pics of the birthday girl, including some of her as a kid and some with her cute daughter True, 2, and proved that a mother’s love is one of the best kinds of love.

“Happy Birthday to my special bunny @khloekardashian!!! I hope you have so much sparkle in your day today my beautiful girl… you are an amazing daughter, sister, auntie friend and confidant and you are the entire world to your precious daughter True!!!!!!” Kris’ message read. “What a spectacular Mommy you are!!! I am beyond proud of you for all you are and how you are the most loving caring and generous soul with a smile that lights up every room you walk into… you always lift all of us up and are everyone’s greatest cheerleader.”

The doting mom ended the message by thanking Khloe. “Thank you for being such a light in my life and such a huge part of my heart… I love you my bunny what a blessing you are!!!!” she gushed. “Oh and did I mention you are gorgeous inside and out???? I love you.. Mommy 💕🙏”

Khloe’s BFF Malika Haqq, 37, also took to Instagram to share a birthday message along with a pretty photo of a very blonde Khloe wearing a sexy denim zip-up jumpsuit. “LOOK AT YOU! Embodying everything you were designed to be with grace, humility and heart,” Malika wrote. “I am so proud of the women you are today. You’re strength and loyalty is unmatched.”

The grateful friend went on to write about knowing Khloe since they were “lil crazy teenagers” and being “thankful that God” chose them to on a “journey” together. “It’s not for everyone to understand but we do truly, madly, deeply,” she said. “I love you sis and I have your back forever and a day… I celebrate your life everyday but today is just extra special it’s the day my RIDE OR DIE was born, HAPPY BIRTHDAY KHLOE ALEXANDRA KARDASHIAN!!! ❤️”

One day before her big day, Khloe shared a confident photo of herself looking flawless in a blue bodysuit with a plunging neckline and jeans. She showed off darker locks than the blonde tresses she’s had for a while and used the caption to cheekily greet her followers. “Oh hi there!” she wrote in all her pre-birthday giddyness.