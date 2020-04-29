Kim, Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian’s Makeup Artist Reveals 5 Tips For Doing Your Makeup At Home

While everyone is stuck inside during quarantine, video chats are becoming the new norm & luckily the Kardashians’ makeup artist, Hrush Achemyan, shared with HL EXCLUSIVELY, 5 tips to do your makeup at home!

Despite being under quarantine with nowhere to go, video chats have been the main way to communicate during these hard times. Whether it’s a date night or a work meeting, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian’s longtime makeup artist, Hrush Achemyan, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, her five simple steps for doing your makeup at home.

Hrush, who was the special guest on the PrettyLittleThing podcast, revealed to HL her tips for doing your own makeup at home.

1. “Try not to lose your mind.

2. “Set new goals.

3. “Wash your face regularly.

4. “When you look good you feel good.

5. “Make sure to use brow gel, put on some lashes, use plump mascara, scrub your lips, apply some chapstick, use illuminator on the peaks of your face to look naturally poppin’.”

Hrush has worked with Kardashian and Jenner sisters for years, and she gushed about the family, “It’s been a dream. They have been very generous and supportive of my career.” As for who comes up with the ideas – her or the celebs – Hrush revealed, “It usually depends on the client and situation. Sometimes clients come with specific and clear references, which can sometimes be harder to live up to in the age of photoshop, but a true artist always has tricks up their sleeve. Other times, I’m given the driver’s seat and just go off the client’s facial structure, skin tones, and aura. Trust the process, no matter what you’re going to come out looking like a million dollars on the other side of Hrush.”

While there have been a ton of gorgeous makeup looks, Hrush has created on the Kardashians and all of her clients in general, she dished about her favorite look she’s ever done. “Every time I feel like I do a new makeup look, that’s my new favorite look. I haven’t done my job as an artist if I don’t have new looks I’m obsessed with.”

As for her favorite everyday makeup look, Hrush admitted, “I could tell you the answer but I want y’all to learn how to do it. I’m coming out with this tutorial on my YouTube channel soon to achieve my everyday makeup look. I’ll do a couple versions so y’all can get the lux and the drugstore dupe version. We’re going on a journey together, my little friends.”

Hrush appeared on the PrettyLittleThing podcast, but fans can expect to see a lot more from her and the brand. “PLT has been a fav brand of mine for a while. they know how to throw a great party and make cute fashions. I love their collabs and let’s just say you might be seeing more of Hrush x PLT in the future…,” she shared.