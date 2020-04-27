Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Freckles In Stunning Makeup-Free Quarantine Videos

Kylie Jenner went completely fresh-faced in two new clips she posted to her Instagram account while in quarantine, rocking an unfiltered look and showing off her freckles to her over 170 million followers!

Quarantine is the best time to work a natural look, and Kylie Jenner knows it! The stunning Lip Kit mogul, 22, showed off her glowing, natural skin in two new clips she posted to her Instagram account on April 26. In the first clip, Kylie posed up in front of her camera lens, showing off her chestnut hair and wearing an intricately patterned black and gold top. The second clip, however, was a boomerang video and was centered right on Kylie’s luminous face. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star centered the video right on toward the ridge of her nose, where her freckles could be seen speckled over her nose, forehead, and cheeks! The mogul captioned the clips by tagging Kylie Skin and adding a white heart emoji.

While fans have loved seeing Kylie’s natural look while she’s in quarantine, the 22-year-old billionaire has also been spending her time on new ventures — including a new home! On April 24, reports surfaced that the makeup mogul had purchased a mansion in Holmby Hills. The mansion was priced at a whopping $36.5 million! Holmby Hills is also one of the three neighborhoods that completes the “Platinum Triangle,” along with Bel Air and Beverly Hills. To celebrate her move, Kylie also posted two photos in her new digs to Instagram. In the photos, Kylie lounged around in a stunning, skin-tight white dress. “Quarantine bae,” she captioned one of the images.

Although Kylie has clearly been living it up in lockdown, even she needs a bit of fresh air. One day after showing off her new abode to her followers, Kylie took some time to soak up the sun in a post she shared on April 25. In the image, Kylie’s tiny waist was on full display, as she rocked a white crop top and a pair of designer jeans while heading out to run some errands. The mogul’s thoughts were also with her fans, as she captioned the photo, “sending my love and prayers to you all! i hope everyone is staying safe.”

Clearly, Kylie is surviving and thriving in quarantine and is keeping her fans updated with each new post! Much like her devoted admirers, we cannot wait to see what she shares next!