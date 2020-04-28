Hailey Baldwin’s Makeup Artist Tells You How To Look Your Best For A Zoom Date Night

The new normal for everyone is communicating via Zoom & luckily, Hailey Baldwin’s makeup artist, Robert Sesnek, shared with HL EXCLUSIVELY, how you can look your best on your next video date night in a few simple steps!

If you need some motivation to look put together for your next Zoom date, then you’ve come to the right place. With everyone under quarantine, video chat dates are the new norm and if you’re in your pajamas or sweats all day long but need to look presentable for your romantic catch-up, have no fear. Hailey Baldwin’s, 23, makeup artist, Robert Sesnek, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the easy glam you can achieve at home. “My first recommendation for a glam at-home look is to start with great lighting,” Robert revealed. “No matter how great or how much time you’ve spent on doing your makeup for a date night, if the lighting is off or unflattering it can make things look off or not as good. Make sure you’re lit with lighting that brightens the entire face, I’ve done this with either natural light by a window or a lamp. It really makes all the difference.”

Robert broke down the exact 10 steps you can take for a flawless face of makeup, which you can follow below.

1. “Skin is always my number one focus as a luminous complexion really pulls the entire look together no matter how dramatic or natural you choose to go. Start with hydrating the skin and use as little foundation as possible, I usually start in the center of the face with foundation and build up as needed. Most of the time discoloration or redness is in the center of the face and there is no need to completely cover the entire face unless you prefer full coverage.

2. “I like to mist Catrice Prime and Fine Multitalent Fixing Spray onto a sponge and blend Catrice HD Liquid Coverage Foundation the formula makes it very sheer but with amazing coverage to even out the skin, makes the skin dewy and fresh.

3. “Use Catrice Liquid Camouflage High Coverage Concealer under the eyes or anyplace that requires extra attention. It’s also great to lightly highlight the chin, bridge of the nose, around the nostrils, and between the eyebrows for a lifting and brightening effect. Blend the areas in with sponge to really become seamless.”

4. “I like a soft smokey eye or beautiful neutral wash for a date night. I always think that depending on the colors and effect, the eyes are the area you can really have fun and be a little sexier. Start with a softer neutral wash of color starting at the lash line and blend into the eye socket/crease. Blending until you achieve the desired amount of intensity. I like to use Catrice Basic BAE eyeshadow palette, there are plenty of neutral colors from ivory to deep charcoal with several textures from matte to metallic. I also line and smoke the lower lash line until the desired effect.

5. “I really do like to line the waterline with eye pencil for this look as I think it really adds a sexy drama to the overall look and gives the eyes a gorgeous shape. Again I think it’s always best to start small and build to the desired level of intensity. Another great tip is, lining the water line doesn’t always have to be black or dark brown. Sometimes I like to use lighter or more vibrant shades it can be Copper and/or Soft dove grey to really balance and shape the eye.

6. “Mascara is a must to complete the look and I love to build multiple coats for a feathery and sexy look. I love Catrice Glam and Doll false lashes mascara. I start at the root and keep building up the lash with several coats, I also focus on the outer corners of the eyes for a false lash effect. I always do the lower lashes with a smokier or sexier eye for shape and balance.

7. “Add a softer blush, because the eyes are a little more dramatic the look should be balanced I love Catrice Blush Box Blush In Glistening pink, Golden coral and Bronze depending on your skin tone. You can always add more but balance is everything with a smokey eye.

8. “Highlighter is another must as it makes the skin even pop more on camera. I add it to the high points of the face and inner tear ducts to brighten the eyes. I love the Catrice 3D Glow highlighter.

9. “Lastly, I like a nude and or a glossy lip for balance with the eye. Start by lining the lips with a neutral liner and blend. I like to use a lipstick out of the bullet for this as it adds more pigment and really stains the lips. I love Catrice Power Plumping Gel Lipstick in shades in My Lip Choice, Speak Up, and Confidence Code. These shades are nude but will not wash you out which I think is important to the overall look.

10. “Finally, add a lipgloss to the center of the lips for additional dimension. I love the Catrice Prisma lip glaze/gloss in Enchanted Gold, Princess Peach, and Liquid Stardust.”