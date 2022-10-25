Taylor Swift Channels Cinderella In ‘Bejeweled’ Video As She Puts Her Twist On The Fairytale

Taylor Swift is just keeping the gifts coming after the release of Midnights! After initially dropping the music video for “Anti-Hero,” Tay returned with another visual just days later. On Oct. 25, she shared the video for another song from the album, “Bejeweled.” The visuals featured Taylor as Cinderella and the HAIM sisters as her evil step-sisters in another twist on the classic fairytale.

In the footage, Taylor starts out cleaning the floor as she’s berated by her step sisters and stepmother, Laura Dern. She finds out about the upcoming ball, where someone will be given a castle. Even though she’s not welcome at the ball, Taylor attends anyway. First, though, she bonds with her fairy goddess, who’s played by Dita Von Teese. In the end, she gets the prince, Jack Antonoff, but she ghosts him to have the castle to herself.

Prior to dropping the video, Taylor teased the release on Instagram. “Midnight, what a storied and fabled hour,” she wrote. “On this sparkling evening I’ll be releasing my twist on a fairytale we all know. The one about a girl and her step sisters and the clock striking 12. This video is wild, whimsical and created SPECIFICALLY for you, my beloved fans who have paved this shimmering path. Look out for some dazzling cameos! Join us later for a very Bejeweled premiere.”

Just hours before the Oct. 21 release of Midnights, Taylor revealed that she had created “music movies” for the album. “[These are] the music videos that I’ve made for this album to sort of explore visually the world of this record,” Taylor explained. “I love writing videos, I love directing them. We really wanted to challenge ourselves to do different things this time around and stretch and I’m really proud of what we made and I really hope you like them.”

As usual, though, Taylor kept things cryptic, and did not reveal much more about the videos. Although she confirmed that “Anti-Hero” would be released on Oct. 21, followed by a second, unnamed video on Oct. 25, Taylor kept the rest of the schedule tight-lipped. However, she did reveal a teaser trailer for the mini movies, which featured quick clips from what fans could expect in the upcoming videos. She then confirmed on Oct. 24 that “Bejeweled” would be the second video.

Midnights features 13 tracks, along with one new bonus track, exclusive to the CD being sold at Target. However, three hours after dropping the album, Taylor shared that fans would also be getting seven ADDITIONAL songs on the 3AM version of Midnights. In an Instagram post, she explained, “I think of Midnights as a complete concept album with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour. However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13. I’m calling them 3am tracks. Lately I’ve been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you like we do with the From The Vault tracks. So it’s 3am and I’m giving them to you now.”

Of course, it’s unclear whether or not the 3AM tracks will be part of the music movies series, or not. Clearly, Taylor still has a lot up her sleeve. Plus, fans are still anxiously awaiting the potential announcement of an upcoming tour, which has been rumored for months.