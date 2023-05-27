Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Spotted On Date Night At Friend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Show

Taylor Swift, 33, had a very popular couple at her Eras Tour concert in East Rutherford, NJ on Friday night. The singer’s pals, Shawn Mendes, 24, and Camila Cabello, 26, who are rumored to be back together, were spotted getting cozy in the covered VIP area of the MetLife Stadium. They looked as happy as could be as they flashed smiles to each other and others in the tent, and sang along to Taylor’s songs.

Camila and Shawn attending Taylor’s show is so full circle since they met when 5H performed with Taylor on the 1989 tour 🥹 pic.twitter.com/7ysA5BpKyQ — Tomás Mier (@Tomas_Mier) May 27, 2023

Shawn wore a sleeveless white shirt and pants at the event, while Camila wore a sleeveless black leather top and fitted black skirt with a multi-colored pattern. She also had her hair down and was enjoying a drink as her apparent on-again beau kept her close. The pair didn’t seem to pay much attention to the camera flashes around them, and mingled alongside other VIP guests.

Shawn and Camila’s latest outing at Taylor’s concert comes just one day after they were seen getting dinner together in New York City. They both kept their looks casual, with Shawn in a light blue top and jeans, and Camila in a black top and jeans. She also had on a black leather jacket.

Last week, they were also seen holding hands while on a coffee outing. The sighting seemed to confirm that the two were romantically involved once again after more than a year of being apart. Like with their latest outings, they seemed relaxed around each other during the PDA-filled stroll.

Shawn and Camila first sparked reconciliation rumors when they were seen kissing at Coachella Music Festival earlier this year. Prior to that outing, they were known to have split in Nov. 2021, after dating for two years. At the time, they decided to announce the breakup news to their fans in a joint message.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” they wrote in an emotional Instagram message. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”