Sophia Bush Divorcing Husband Grant Hughes After 13 Months of Marriage

It is the summer of breakups and Sophia Bush, 41, and Grant Hughes, are another couple to take the hit! The One Tree Hill alum filed to divorce her husband of 13 months on Aug. 4, Hollywoodlife has learned. “Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service,” a source told PEOPLE at the time of the split. “They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends.”

The brunette beauty and Grant tied the knot in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 13, 2022. News of their split comes just seven weeks after Sophia took to Instagram in a since-deleted post to celebrate their one-year anniversary, per the above mag. “Today marks 365 days of calling you ‘husband,’” she captioned a throwback wedding photo at the time. “Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary.”

Sophia and Grant were engaged of August 2021, and she took to Instagram to share a romantic pic of the moment he got down on one knee on a boat in Lake Como. “So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth 💫 #YES,” she captioned the since-deleted post. “Thank you to @comoclassicboats and @bottega53 for helping my favorite human plan the most incredible, moving surprise of my life. My heart. It bursts.”

Grant similarly took to Instagram to gush, “She is my forever Favorite. This is my favorite. And our life is that we’re building because she said ‘Yes’ is already my favorite. I am SO EXCITED to do life with you, my love,” noting the “brilliantly executed surprise” proposal.

Grant also took to Instagram Jun. 11 to celebrate their wedding anniversary just weeks ahead of the split (see above). “Happy 1st Anniversary, my love! What a full, beautiful, dynamic, exciting, growth-filled year we’ve had together. I truly love doing life with you!”, he captioned the post at the time. Sophia also famously embarked on a short-lived marriage to her One Tree Hill co-star Chad Michael Murray. They married in 2005, only to end things five months later, with Chad subsequently embarking on a romance with an extra from the show.