Sophia Bush Engaged: Actress Shares Romantic Photo From Grant Hughes’ Italy Proposal

Sophia Bush is getting married! The ‘Chicago P.D.’ star revealed that her ‘favorite person’ – Grand Hughes – popped the question while they were on holiday in Italy!

Erin Lindsay – or Brooke Davis, if you’re a One Tree Hill fan – is engaged! Specifically, actress Sophia Bush, who played Erin on Chicago P.D., revealed on Tuesday (Aug. 10) that her longtime boyfriend, Grant Hughes, proposed while they went on a romantic boat trip on Lake Como in Italy. “So, it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth,” Sophia, 39, captioned the photo (CLICK HERE TO SEE) of Grant getting down on one knee. “Thank you to @comoclassicboats and @bottega53 for helping my favorite human plan the most incredible, moving surprise of my life. My heart. It bursts,” she added. “You’re my forever favorite, my love,” added Grant in the comments section.

In the photo that Sophia shared, Grant is dressed casually, wearing a dark blazer and what appears to be jeans. Sophia is wearing a dress with spaghetti straps, a perfect outfit choice for a cruise around the lake – and a surprise proposal. The photo of the moment Grant asked Sophia to spend the rest of her life with him couldn’t be any more perfect, and their friends and followers shared the love in the comments section.

“YESSSSSS SO happy for you two,” wrote Eiza Gonzalez. “CONGRATS!” wrote entrepreneur Alix Peabody, while musician Jack Garratt added how he was “in tears.” Actor, author, and activist Keah Brown also added her love. “Ahhhh, congratulations!” wrote Kevin McHale, while other fans added their own well-wishes. “She shares the magic!!!! We love y’all” “MY CHILLS HAVE CHILLS!!!!!!! Love you! Yayyyy!!!!!!” “Yes!!! Love you and so excited for you both! Way to go @grant_hughes_!!”

Sophia Bush And Boyfriend Grant Hughes Were Spotted Hand-In-Hand While They’re Leaving The Bowery Hotel In New York City (Felipe Ramales / SplashNews)

Sophia and Grant were first spotted together in May 2020, right as the COVID-19 pandemic required everyone to lock down and quarantine. The two were spotted grocery shopping together, prompting fans to speculate about the romance. Grant, as they soon discovered, is the co-founder of FocusMotion Health, a Santa Monica-based organization that “creates data-driven orthopedic recovery solutions” for surgery patients. He also helped create the Venice Book Club. He also teamed up with the Wayfarer Foundation to help “provide free clothes, haircuts, foot washing, medical services, legal services, a warm meal, showers, eye exams, and a damn good dance party” to people living on Skid Row in Los Angeles.