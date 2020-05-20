Grant Hughes: 5 Things To Know About Sophia Bush’s Hunky New Boyfriend

Sophia Bush was recently spotted out with new beau Grant Hughes when the duo went grocery shopping on May 15. Here are five things you should know about him.

Sophia Bush, 37, has herself a new boyfriend and he’s quite the interesting guy! The Chicago P.D. actress was spotted getting groceries while dully decked out in protective gear with her beau, Grant Hughes, on May 15 and since she’s known for generally being private about her love life, now all eyes are on the mysterious hunk. Although he’s not quite a celebrity like his lady love, Grant has accomplished plenty in his days and has a truly impressive past and present that’s full of hard work and living life to the fullest.

Here are five things you should know about Grant.

1.) He co-founded an organization that helps people who have had surgery. FocusMotion Health is the name of the Santa Monica-based organization and it was founded in 2013. It “creates data-driven orthopedic recovery solutions” for surgery patients and Grant has been the company’s chief strategy officer since it started.

2.) He helped to create the Venice Book Club. The local club was started in Sept. 2017 with Grant’s close friend. He describes it as “a bad ass little community” of book lovers in one of his Instagram posts and explains that they gather each month to “read great lit, sip wine, and chat about the implications and impact of well-crafted words assembled on the pages of fiction and nonfiction alternating between male and female authors.” He also admitted it’s one of his “favorite evenings every month.”

3.) One of his passions is giving back to his community. He has teamed up with the Wayfarer Foundation since 2014 to help “provide free clothes, haircuts, foot washing, medical services, legal services, a warm meal, showers, eye exams, and a damn good dance party” to people living on Skid Row in Los Angeles. He described how much being a part of the foundation means to him in a post on Instagram in Jan. 2019 and explained that having that human to human connection with those less privileged is what was “most important.” “We bowed to them as humans, looked them in the eyes, offered them hugs, treated them with dignity, and showed them love,” he wrote.

4.) He is athletic and enjoys running marathons and triathlons. In addition to taking part in various races in 2017, he ran the L.A. Marathon in 2018. He finished the 26.2 miles and gushed over how difficult yet incredible it felt to be a part of such an intense activity on on social media.

5.) He’s an avid traveler. The fun-loving guy loves to document his trips on Instagram and some of the posts include underwater scuba diving in Indonesia, meditating in Hawaii, and becoming part of a community in Israel.