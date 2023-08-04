Grant Hughes: 5 Things To Know About Sophia Bush’s Ex Husband & Their Split

Grant Hughes is Sophia Bush’s longtime friend and recent ex-husband.

He and the actress got married in Jun. 2022, following her 2006 split from Chad Michael Murray.

Sophia filed to end their marriage on Aug. 4, 2023, 13 months after they tied the knot.

Sophia Bush, 41, has decided to end her 13-month-long marriage to Grant Hughes, HollywoodLife learned on Aug. 4. The brunette beauty filed to divorce her husband just weeks after celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary. “Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service,” an insider told PEOPLE at the time of the split. “They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends.”

The Chicago P.D. actress was first linked to Grant in May 2020 after they were spotted getting groceries while fully decked out in protective gear. Sophia and her now-ex moved fairly quickly and were engaged by Aug. 2021. Later, the former love birds tied the knot in Jun. 2022 with a sweet ceremony in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 13, 2022. Sadly, things have turned sour and the pair is on the outs. Amid their split, here are five things you should know about Grant!

Grant Co-founded On Organization That Helps People Who Have Had Surgery

FocusMotion Health is the name of the Santa Monica-based organization and it was founded in 2013. It “creates data-driven orthopedic recovery solutions” for surgery patients and Grant has been the company’s chief strategy officer since it started.

He Helped Create The Venice Book Club

The local club was started in Sept. 2017 with Grant’s close friend. He describes it as “a bad ass little community” of book lovers in one of his Instagram posts and explains that they gather each month to “read great lit, sip wine, and chat about the implications and impact of well-crafted words assembled on the pages of fiction and nonfiction alternating between male and female authors.” He also admitted it’s one of his “favorite evenings every month.”

Grant Is Passionate About Giving Back

He has teamed up with the Wayfarer Foundation since 2014 to help “provide free clothes, haircuts, foot washing, medical services, legal services, a warm meal, showers, eye exams, and a damn good dance party” to people living on Skid Row in Los Angeles. He described how much being a part of the foundation means to him in a post on Instagram in Jan. 2019 and explained that having that human to human connection with those less privileged is what was “most important.” “We bowed to them as humans, looked them in the eyes, offered them hugs, treated them with dignity, and showed them love,” he wrote.

He Was Public About His Love For Sophia

Just weeks prior to the news of their split, Grant took to Instagram to share a throwback wedding photo with Sophia in honor of their one-year wedding anniversary. “Happy 1st Anniversary, my love! What a full, beautiful, dynamic, exciting, growth-filled year we’ve had together. I truly love doing life with you!”, he captioned the now bittersweet photo on Jun. 11, 2023. Sophia took to the comments to react. “Multitudes my babe,” she penned, along with a forever symbol emoji.

Prior to that, he shared a carousel of photos from his 40th birthday in Sept. 2021 and made sure to include his now-ex. “THIS IS 40! The year I *thought* was a sign of getting ‘old’. Over the hill you might say. Ha! How I was wrong. It feels like it’s all just coming together. And I have to say it couldn’t feel better. I’ve found my person. We’ve found our ranch,” he captioned the PDA-filled post.

Related Link Related: Kai Cenat: 5 Things About Twitch Star At The Center Of Riots During New York Giveaway

He Loves To Travel

The fun-loving guy loves to document his trips on Instagram and some of the posts include underwater scuba diving in Indonesia, meditating in Hawaii, and becoming part of a community in Israel.